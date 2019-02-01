Basic duo atop state girls bowling championship field

Basic’s Olivia Lampkin and Jazelle Lampkin occupy the top two spots after the first day of the Class 4A state individual girls bowling championship.

Olivia Lampkin rolled games of 236, 220 and 216 for a 672 series and an 11-pin lead after Thursday’s action at The Orleans Bowling Center.

Jazelle Lampkin had a 661 series.

Green Valley’s Samantha Conti (643), Arbor View’s Makenzie Derezotes (621) and Spring Valley’s Faith Stratton (617) round out the top five.

The top 12 bowlers in Class 4A advance to Friday’s final round with Thursday’s pin counts carrying over.

In Class 3A Western’s Justyce McCoy holds a 69-pin lead heading into the final round.

McCoy rolled a 203 final game to complete a 550 series.

Alex Peterson of The Meadows is second after a 481 series.

Del Sol teammates Rosemary Gaj (462) and Jeneary Taylor (456), and Somerset-Losee’s Hayli Greenberg (451) round out the top five.

The top six bowlers in Thursday’s Class #A action will compete in the final.