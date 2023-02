Boys, girls basketball state tournament pairings, schedule

The times, dates and opponents for all of this week’s boys and girls high school basketball state tournament games.

Liberty's Dedan Thomas (11) looks to pass against Durango's Tylen Riley (10) during the first half of the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball final at Liberty High School, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Nevada high school basketball state tournament schedule

Class 5A

Boys

Semifinals

Friday

At Cox Pavilion

Game 1: No. 1S Durango (19-6) vs. No. 2N Douglas (17-11), 7:50 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Liberty (20-9) vs. No. 1N Bishop Manogue (18-11), 9:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Friday

At Cox Pavilion

Game 1: No. 1S Centennial (22-1) vs. No. 2N Reno (24-6), 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Coronado (20-8) vs. No. 1N Bishop Manogue (18-8), 6:10 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:40 p.m.

Class 4A

Boys

Semifinals

Tuesday

At Cox Pavilion

Game 1: No. 2L Las Vegas (19-9) vs. No. 3L Silverado (15-9), 4:40 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1L Mojave (21-5) vs. No. 2D Rancho (19-9), 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Tuesday

At Cox Pavilion

Game 1: No. 1S Las Vegas (19-8) vs. No. 2M Arbor View (16-7), 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1M Desert Pines (24-3) vs. No. 2S Palo Verde (16-7), 6:20 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

All games at Lawlor Events Center in Reno

Boys

Semifinals

Friday

Game 1: No. 2S SLAM Academy (28-3) vs. No. 1N Elko (19-8), 5:20 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1S Somerset-Losee (21-3) vs. No. 2N Fernley (23-5), 8:40 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Friday

Game 1: No. 2S Pahrump Valley (24-5) vs. No. 1N Fernley (29-2), 3:40 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1S Moapa Valley (23-6) vs. No. 2N Lowry (24-4), 7 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Semifinals

Friday

At Cox Pavilion

Game 1: No. 2S Democracy Prep (20-8) vs. No. 1N West Wendover (20-7), 10:40 a.m.

Game 2: No. 1S The Meadows (23-4) vs. No. 2N Incline (20-6), 2 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11:50 a.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Friday

At Cox Pavilion

Game 1: No. 1S Democracy Prep (25-3) vs. No. 2N Pershing County (18-7), 9 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2S Needles (21-9) vs. No. 1N North Tahoe (20-4), 12:20 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At Thomas & Mack Center

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Class 1A

Boys

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2W Pyramid Lake (13-8) vs. No. 1E Owyhee (20-3), 2:40 p.m. at North Valleys

Game 2: No. 2S Sandy Valley (10-7) vs. No. 1C Mineral County (22-3), 6 p.m. at North Valleys

Game 3: No. 1S GV Christian (18-9) vs. No. 2C Lund (17-6), 4:40 p.m. at Wooster

Game 4: No. 2E Eureka (19-2) vs. No. 1W Sage Ridge (16-12), 8 p.m. at Wooster

Semifinals

Friday

At Lawlor Events Center

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10:40 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At Lawlor Events Center

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon

Girls

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2S Beaver Dam (5-8) vs. No. 1W Pyramid Lake (19-3), 1 p.m. at North Valleys

Game 2: No. 1C Pahranagat Valley (16-4) vs. No. 2E McDermitt (20-6), 4:20 p.m. at North Valleys

Game 3: No. 1S GV Christian (13-10) vs. No. 2W Coleville (13-3), 3 p.m. at Wooster

Game 4: No. 2C Round Mountain (13-8) vs. No. 1E Eureka (20-1), 6:20 p.m. at Wooster

Semifinals

Friday

At Lawlor Events Center

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 12:20 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

At Lawlor Events Center

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 10 a.m.

