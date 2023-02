Boys, girls high school basketball playoff pairings

The times, dates and opponents for all of this week’s boys and girls high school basketball playoff games.

Centennial High School girls basketball coach Karen Weitz talks to her players during a girls high school basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. Weitz coaches both the boys and girls basketball teams at the school. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Girls basketball playoff schedule

Class 5A Southern Region tournament

Quarterfinals

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Monday

Game 1: No. 8 Bishop Gorman at No. 1 Centennial

Game 2: No. 5 Spring Valley at No. 4 Faith Lutheran

Game 3: No. 7 Desert Oasis at No. 2 Liberty

Game 4: No. 6 Shadow Ridge at No. 3 Coronado

Semifinals

Wednesday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, at higher seed

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at higher seed

Championship

Friday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, at higher seed

Class 4A state tournament

First round

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Monday

Game 1: No. 3D Rancho at No. 3M Basic

Game 2: No. 4S Cheyenne at No. 2M Arbor View

Game 3: No. 4D Doral Academy at No. 3S Sunrise Mountain

Game 4: No. 4M Sierra Vista at No. 2S Palo Verde

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 1S Las Vegas

Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial

Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 1M Desert Pines

Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 1D Clark

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 21

At Cox Pavilion

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 or 6:20 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3 or 6:20 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Feb. 25

At Thomas & Mack

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southern Region tournament

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Quarterfinals

Monday

Game 1: No. 8 Coral Academy at No. 1M Pahrump Valley

Game 2: No. 5 Boulder City at No. 2D Virgin Valley

Game 3: No. 7 Tech at No. 1D Moapa Valley

Game 4: No. 6 Somerset Losee at No. M SLAM Academy

Semifinals

Wednesday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, at higher seed

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at higher seed

Championship

Friday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, at higher seed

Class 2A Southern Region tournament

All games at The Meadows

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Game 1: No. 6 White Pine vs. No. 3 The Meadows, 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Lake Mead vs. No. 4 Lincoln County, 6:20 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday

Game 3: Game 2 winner vs. No. 1 Democracy Prep, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs No. 2 Needles, 6:20 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, noon

Class 1A

Southern League tournament

All games at Sandy Valley

Semifinals

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Adelson vs. No. 1 GV Christian, 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Indian Springs vs. No. 2 Beaver Dam, 5 p.m.

Championship

Friday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Central League tournament

All games at Tonopah High School

Semifinals

Friday

Game 1: No. 4 Tonopah vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Lund vs. No. 2 Round Mountain, 6:20 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon

Boys basketball playoffs

Class 5A Southern Region tournament

Quarterfinals

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 8 Foothill at No. 1 Liberty

Game 2: No. 5 Arbor View at No. 4 Coronado

Game 3: No. 7 Desert Pines at No. 2 Bishop Gorman

Game 4: No. 6 Centennial at No. 3 Durango

Semifinals

Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, at higher seed

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at higher seed

Championship

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, at higher seed

Class 4A state tournament

First round

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 3M Shadow Ridge at No. 2L Las Vegas

Game 2: No. 3L Silverado at No. 2M Valley

Game 3: No. 3D Cheyenne at No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial

Game 4: No. 3S Basic at No. 2D Rancho

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 winner at No. 1D Spring Valley

Game 6: Game 2 winner at No. 1S Chaparral

Game 7: Game 3 winner at No. 1L Mojave

Game 8: Game 4 winner at No. 1M Legacy

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 21

At Cox Pavilion

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:40 or 8 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:40 or 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Feb. 25

At Thomas & Mack

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southern Region tournament

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 8 Cadence at No.1M SLAM Academy

Game 2: No. 5 Moapa Valley at No. 2D Virgin Valley

Game 3: No. 3 Coral Academy at No. 1D Somerset-Losee

Game 4: No. 6 Sky Pointe at No. 2M Tech

Semifinals

Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, at higher seed

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, at higher seed

Championship

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, time TBD at higher seed

Class 2A Southern Region tournament

All games at The Meadows

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Game 1: No. 6 White Pine vs. No. 3 Needles, 4:40 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 Lincoln County vs. No. 4 Lake Mead, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday

Game 3: Game 2 winner vs. No. 1 The Meadows, 4:40 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs No. 2 Democracy Prep, 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Class 1A

Southern League tournament

All games at Sandy Valley

Semifinals

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Word of Life vs. No. 1 GV Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Sandy Valley vs. No. 2 Adelson, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon

Central League tournament

All games at Tonopah High School

Semifinals

Friday

Game 1: No. 4 Beatty vs. No. 1 Mineral County, 4:40 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Round Mountain vs. No. 2 Lund, 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

