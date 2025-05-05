Boys volleyball playoff preview: Coronado eyes title after strong season

Coronado’s boys volleyball team is looking to win its first state title since 2013 when the 5A playoffs begin Tuesday with quarterfinal matchups.

Coronado's Luke Wilkinson looks to spike the ball against Palo Verde during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado setter Braxton Rowley sets the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado teammates hype themselves up before a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall hits the ball over the net during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s boys volleyball team has entered the previous two state tournaments as the No. 1 seed. The Cougars didn’t win the state title either year.

The third time could be the charm for Coronado. It’s been a challenge to get a set off the Cougars this season, let alone win a match.

The high school boys volleyball state tournaments begin Monday with 4A first-round action and Centennial hosting Arbor View in a 5A state quarterfinal. The other 5A state quarterfinals and the 3A state tournament begin Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs shape up:

Class 5A

■ League champions: Shadow Ridge (Desert), Coronado (Mountain)

■ The favorite: Coronado

Coronado enters the state tournament with a 35-2 record and just one loss to a Nevada school. The Cougars have won 19 straight and haven’t lost since March 29.

Coronado has most of its core back, including a pair of first-team All-Southern Nevada selections from the team that lost to Palo Verde in the state title game last year. Braxton Rowley is second in the state with 760 assists and Dexter Brimhall leads Coronado with 298 kills.

■ Dark horse: Palo Verde

Palo Verde is the one Nevada team that’s beaten Coronado. It won in three sets in a tournament March 1.

The Panthers look a bit different this season but they do still have Dylan Ho, last year’s 5A player of the year, leading the way.

Palo Verde would potentially face Shadow Ridge, the Desert League champion, in the state semifinals. The Panthers swept Shadow Ridge in three sets March 6.

■ Potential first-round upset: Foothill over Shadow Ridge

Shadow Ridge beat Foothill in the regular season in five sets. The first set was a marathon, with the Mustangs winning 40-38. Foothill is battle-tested coming out of the tough Mountain League and is the lower seed with the best chance of pulling out a win.

Class 4A

■ League champions: Legacy (Desert), Del Sol (Mountain), Basic (Sky)

■ Co-favorites: Basic and Sky Pointe

Basic and Sky Pointe split their two regular-season meetings. The Wolves won in three sets April 2 and Sky Pointe won in five sets April 21.

Basic won last year’s 4A state title and has the reigning 4A state player of the year in Porter Hughes, who has a team-high 289 kills.

The Eagles are led by Dyson Twitchell (266 kills) and Gage Poulsen (519 assists, 56 aces).

■ Dark horse: Legacy

Legacy took care of business in the Desert League, going undefeated and entering the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak.

The Longhorns are on the top of the bracket and would not face Basic or Sky Pointe until the state title game.

■ Potential first-round upset: Cimarron-Memorial over Sunrise Mountain

Cimarron-Memorial won the regular-season meeting in four sets. The Spartans finished fourth in the tougher Sky League.

Class 3A

■ League champions: Virgin Valley (Desert), Boulder City (Mountain)

■ The favorite: Boulder City

Boulder City is the three-time defending 3A state champion and has only one loss to a 3A opponent. The Eagles swept Virgin Valley and Valley, the top two seeds from the Desert League. Boulder City has only lost three of its 38 sets against Mountain League opponents.

■ Dark horse: Coral Academy

Coral Academy is the only 3A team to beat Boulder City. The Falcons defeated the Eagles in five sets April 17. The two teams seem likely to meet again for the state title.

■ Potential first-round upset: None

Boulder City, Coral Academy, Virgin Valley and Valley separated themselves from the rest of 3A and should all advance to the state semifinals.

Boys volleyball playoff schedule

State tournaments

All games at 6 p.m. at higher seed

Class 5A

Tuesday

State quarterfinals

No. 4D Green Valley at No. 1M Coronado

No. 3M Arbor View at No. 2D Centennial, Monday

No. 4M Foothill at No. 1D Shadow Ridge

No. 3D Sierra Vista at No. 2M Palo Verde

Class 4A

Monday

First round

No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial at No. 3D Sunrise Mountain

No. 3S Bishop Gorman at No. 3M Chaparral

No. 4M Spring Valley at No. 2S Sky Pointe

No. 4D Durango at No. 2M Liberty

Wednesday

State quarterfinals

Cimarron-Memorial-Sunrise Mountain winner at No. 1M Del Sol

Bishop Gorman-Chaparral winner at No. 2D Mojave

Spring Valley-Sky Pointe winner at No. 1D Legacy

Durango-Liberty winner at No. 1S Basic

Class 3A

Tuesday

State quarterfinals

No. 4D Losee at No. 1M Boulder City

No. 3M Western at No. 2D Valley

No. 4M Desert Pines at No. 1D Virgin Valley

No. 3D Moapa Valley at No. 2M Coral Academy