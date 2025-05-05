67°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Boys volleyball playoff preview: Coronado eyes title after strong season

Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall hits the ball over the net during a volleyball game bet ...
Coronado outside hitter Dexter Brimhall hits the ball over the net during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado teammates hype themselves up before a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at ...
Coronado teammates hype themselves up before a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado setter Braxton Rowley sets the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coro ...
Coronado setter Braxton Rowley sets the ball during a volleyball game between Foothill and Coronado at Coronado High School Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado's Luke Wilkinson looks to spike the ball against Palo Verde during a high school volle ...
Coronado's Luke Wilkinson looks to spike the ball against Palo Verde during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Truckee coaches and players watch as SLAM Academy is presented with the trophy after losing the ...
NIAA loses 2 California high schools because of new transgender policy
Scott Boschee of Bishop Gorman hits out of the sand on the second hole during the NIAA 5A Mount ...
High school notebook: Gorman looks to reclaim 5A boys golf team title
Palo Verde's Taylor Johns (11) tags out Arbor View's Lilly Easton (55) at second base during a ...
Softball playoff preview: Can Palo Verde finish perfect season?
Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) tosses the ball during a high school baseball game between Fai ...
Baseball playoff preview: 2 teams enter as co-favorites in 5A
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2025 - 1:27 pm
 

Coronado’s boys volleyball team has entered the previous two state tournaments as the No. 1 seed. The Cougars didn’t win the state title either year.

The third time could be the charm for Coronado. It’s been a challenge to get a set off the Cougars this season, let alone win a match.

The high school boys volleyball state tournaments begin Monday with 4A first-round action and Centennial hosting Arbor View in a 5A state quarterfinal. The other 5A state quarterfinals and the 3A state tournament begin Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs shape up:

Class 5A

League champions: Shadow Ridge (Desert), Coronado (Mountain)

The favorite: Coronado

Coronado enters the state tournament with a 35-2 record and just one loss to a Nevada school. The Cougars have won 19 straight and haven’t lost since March 29.

Coronado has most of its core back, including a pair of first-team All-Southern Nevada selections from the team that lost to Palo Verde in the state title game last year. Braxton Rowley is second in the state with 760 assists and Dexter Brimhall leads Coronado with 298 kills.

Dark horse: Palo Verde

Palo Verde is the one Nevada team that’s beaten Coronado. It won in three sets in a tournament March 1.

The Panthers look a bit different this season but they do still have Dylan Ho, last year’s 5A player of the year, leading the way.

Palo Verde would potentially face Shadow Ridge, the Desert League champion, in the state semifinals. The Panthers swept Shadow Ridge in three sets March 6.

Potential first-round upset: Foothill over Shadow Ridge

Shadow Ridge beat Foothill in the regular season in five sets. The first set was a marathon, with the Mustangs winning 40-38. Foothill is battle-tested coming out of the tough Mountain League and is the lower seed with the best chance of pulling out a win.

Class 4A

League champions: Legacy (Desert), Del Sol (Mountain), Basic (Sky)

Co-favorites: Basic and Sky Pointe

Basic and Sky Pointe split their two regular-season meetings. The Wolves won in three sets April 2 and Sky Pointe won in five sets April 21.

Basic won last year’s 4A state title and has the reigning 4A state player of the year in Porter Hughes, who has a team-high 289 kills.

The Eagles are led by Dyson Twitchell (266 kills) and Gage Poulsen (519 assists, 56 aces).

Dark horse: Legacy

Legacy took care of business in the Desert League, going undefeated and entering the playoffs on a nine-game winning streak.

The Longhorns are on the top of the bracket and would not face Basic or Sky Pointe until the state title game.

Potential first-round upset: Cimarron-Memorial over Sunrise Mountain

Cimarron-Memorial won the regular-season meeting in four sets. The Spartans finished fourth in the tougher Sky League.

Class 3A

League champions: Virgin Valley (Desert), Boulder City (Mountain)

The favorite: Boulder City

Boulder City is the three-time defending 3A state champion and has only one loss to a 3A opponent. The Eagles swept Virgin Valley and Valley, the top two seeds from the Desert League. Boulder City has only lost three of its 38 sets against Mountain League opponents.

Dark horse: Coral Academy

Coral Academy is the only 3A team to beat Boulder City. The Falcons defeated the Eagles in five sets April 17. The two teams seem likely to meet again for the state title.

Potential first-round upset: None

Boulder City, Coral Academy, Virgin Valley and Valley separated themselves from the rest of 3A and should all advance to the state semifinals.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES