Boys volleyball preview: Palo Verde looks to repeat in 5A

Palo Verde’s boys volleyball team won the Class 5A state title last year. The Panthers lost 11 seniors, but they return the reigning state player of the year.

Palo Verde's Dylan Ho (10) sends a shot past Coronado's Dane Galvin (7) and Lucas Camacho (10) during the Class 5A boy's volleyball state title match at Sunrise Mountain High School on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde’s boys volleyball team looks much different than last year’s team that won the Class 5A state title. The Panthers graduated 11 seniors.

But having the reigning 5A state player of the year back should help.

The boys volleyball season is underway. Palo Verde will try to defend its title in a competitive 5A.

Panthers coach Phil Clarke said it’s a fun challenge to put together his new lineup.

“I enjoy that part and figuring that out because it is a totally different group and a different dynamic with the group,” Clarke said. “It’s been good, though, because they’re working hard, they listen and do what we’re asking, so it’s a good start.”

Outside hitter Dylan Ho was the 5A player of the year last season, amassing 233 kills to lead the Panthers to their state-record sixth boys volleyball state title.

“He’s definitely our leader,” Clarke said. “For not bringing back a lot of people, to have someone like that being one of them is always a good start. There’s not a lot of numbers back, but the ones back all played and had some good experience.”

Evan Ditmar and Davide Bruce, both outside hitters, also return for Palo Verde. Clarke said the balance on offense will be a strength, but serving and ball control will be key if the Panthers want to win another title.

“We as a 2025 team, we have not done anything,” Clarke said. “But having a target on their back, I feel like they’ve embraced that of knowing they’re going to be challenged all the time.”

Coronado should be the biggest threat to dethrone Palo Verde. The Panthers swept Coronado to win the 5A title after the teams finished tied atop the Mountain League.

Jazlynn Mau is Coronado’s new coach. The Cougars bring back first-team All-Southern Nevada selections Dexter Brimhall and Braxton Rowley.

Shadow Ridge and Green Valley should battle atop the Desert League.

Clarke said Centennial and Arbor View will also be tough this year. He said 5A will be competitive again and the title race will be “wide open” as most contenders work on filling voids left by graduated seniors.

“It’s pretty balanced, and there’s a lot of parity even the last few years,” Clarke said. “It wasn’t like anybody just dominated. Night to night, anything can happen. Which is fun, too, and very competitive.”

In 4A, Basic is the defending champion, and the Wolves are the favorite to repeat with Porter Hughes, last year’s 4A state and Sky League player of the year, highlighting their returners. Mojave will be Basic’s top competition for the title.

Boulder City has won the past three 3A state titles but graduated its top three players from last year’s team. The Eagles are still a title contender, along with Virgin Valley.

