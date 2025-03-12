BYU commit earns 4A golf victory, Green Valley wins team title — PHOTOS

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the first hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the second hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his approach shot on the first hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey chips on the second hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey chips on the fifth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey sinks a putt on the second hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista’s Forrest Davis hits off the tee on the seventh hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista’s Forrest Davis hits off the tee on the sixth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silverado’s Maddox Perry watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Jackson Valentin hits his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey hits on the fourth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista’s Colin Moore watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley’s Dax Arnold watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sierra Vista’s Forrest Davis watches his tee shot on the second hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)