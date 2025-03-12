BYU commit earns 4A golf victory, Green Valley wins team title — PHOTOS
Sky Pointe’s Drake Harvey won a Class 4A Mountain League boys golf match, and Green Valley claimed the team tournament Tuesday. Here are photos from the match.
Sky Pointe’s Drake Harvey won a Class 4A Mountain League boys golf match with a score of 1-under 71 at Legacy Golf Club on Tuesday.
Harvey has committed to play college golf at BYU in 2026.
Green Valley won the team tournament at 50-over 338. Sierra Vista finished second at 55-over 343.
