Nevada Preps

BYU commit earns 4A golf victory, Green Valley wins team title — PHOTOS

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the first hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the second hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his approach shot on the first hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey chips on the second hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey chips on the fifth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey sinks a putt on the second hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista’s Forrest Davis hits off the tee on the seventh hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista’s Forrest Davis hits off the tee on the sixth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado’s Maddox Perry watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Jackson Valentin hits his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey hits on the fourth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista’s Colin Moore watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Valley’s Dax Arnold watches his tee shot on the third hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista’s Forrest Davis watches his tee shot on the second hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado’s Maddox Perry watches his shot on the first hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2025 - 8:08 pm
 

Sky Pointe’s Drake Harvey won a Class 4A Mountain League boys golf match with a score of 1-under 71 at Legacy Golf Club on Tuesday.

Harvey has committed to play college golf at BYU in 2026.

Green Valley won the team tournament at 50-over 338. Sierra Vista finished second at 55-over 343.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

