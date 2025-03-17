BYU was an easy choice for Sky Pointe golf star

Sky Pointe junior Drake Harvey, seeking his third Class 4A boys individual golf title this season, will follow several family members who have played at BYU.

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey prepares for his tee shot on the third hole hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey, center, mingles with Sierra Vista’s Forrest Davis, left, and Green Valley’s Dax Arnold on the second green during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey, right, mingles with Silverado’s Maddox Perry on the first green during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sky Pointe's Drake Harvey watches his tee shot on the second hole during the NIAA Class 4A boys golf Mountain League match at The Legacy Golf Club in Henderson Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golf is in Drake Harvey’s blood.

The Sky Pointe junior was born into a family with a longstanding love for the game, so it was somewhat inevitable that he would become involved. He started playing at age 9.

Harvey’s grandfather, father, uncle, brother and cousins all played at BYU, so it’s only natural that he has committed to following in their footsteps. He will become a Cougar in 2026.

“BYU is just the right spot for me,” Harvey said. “I never even thought about saying no to them.”

Although he is ranked 81st nationally by the American Junior Golf Association, he often flies under the radar because he plays for a Class 4A team. Even so, Harvey has beaten most of the top 5A golfers at some point.

“He’s the best,” Sky Pointe coach Tom Cleve said. “He’s one of the most gifted young players I have ever seen.”

That gift has produced big goals.

“I want to win again,” said Harvey, a two-time 4A individual state champion. “I never want to lose a (high school) match. I’ve never lost one.”

Harvey is the overwhelming favorite to win another individual title, and Sky Pointe has a chance to make the state tournament.

Harvey’s uncle, Alex Cejka, spent 20 years on the PGA Tour and continues to play as a senior with the PGA Tour Champions. That has motivated Harvey to rise to the top of his family tree.

“I want to be an All-American (at BYU) at least twice to break the family record,” he said. “Beyond that, I definitely want to go pro. I want to develop my game at BYU, and we’ll see how that goes. I’d also consider coaching college golf, maybe.”

Cleve said he sees big things in Harvey’s future.

“He’s a great kid and a great student,” the coach said. “That’s going to make him successful at whatever he does in life.”

And that could lead to a PGA Tour card.

“It’s a million-to-one shot to play on the tour,” Cleve said. “But with his work ethic and supporting cast, it would not surprise me one bit if he makes it.”

Harvey’s experience extends well beyond high school competition. He finished 12th in the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship last month and has defeated Cameron Kuchar (son of PGA Tour standout Matt Kuchar) and Charlie Woods (son of Tiger Woods).

“Everyone is talking about those guys,” Cleve said. “The guy they should be talking about is Drake Harvey.”

Harvey shot 1-under 71 on March 11 at Legacy Golf Club to win the first 4A Mountain championship of the season, and his team placed third behind Green Valley and Sierra Vista.

Nick Flores and Riley Born of Desert Oasis each shot 3-over 74 on March 11 to share the week’s other championship in their 5A Mountain match at Angel Park. The Diamondbacks tied for the team title with Bishop Gorman.

Track and field

Saturday was a memorable day for milers Kenan Dagge, a Desert Oasis senior, and Brady Anderson, a Faith Lutheran junior.

Competing in the O’Dea Relays @ Vegas Elite Twilight Invitational at Palo Verde, Dagge won the mile in 4 minutes, 10.72 seconds, and Anderson was second in 4:13.91.

Dagge’s time was the second fastest in the country this year.

Baseball

The Meadows will be sending at least two players to play college baseball after this season, as seniors Simon Tesfaye and James Nelson have signed commitments.

Tesfaye, a middle infielder and right-handed pitcher, will head for Georgetown. Nelson, a right-handed pitcher and first baseman, will play at the University of Rochester.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.