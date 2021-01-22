64°F
Nevada Preps

CCSD cancels fall sports season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2021 - 2:27 pm
 
A view of the deteriorating turf at the footballl field at Valley High School in Las Vegas on W ...
A view of the deteriorating turf at the footballl field at Valley High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. The team's football field, along with the fields at Clark and Rancho, have been deemed unsafe. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County School District informed principals and assistant principals Friday its member schools will not participate in the fall sports season.

The announcement was made in a statement sent from CCSD athletic director Tim Jackson.

“The District will not participate in any Season 2 Fall sports, which include cross country, football, girls golf, soccer, tennis, girls volleyball and middle school basketball for the 2020-2021 school year. As a reminder, all schools are to remain closed for athletic purposes,” the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

