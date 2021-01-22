CCSD cancels fall sports season

The Clark County School District informed its member schools Friday it will not participate in the fall sports season, which includes football.

The Clark County School District informed principals and assistant principals Friday its member schools will not participate in the fall sports season.

The announcement was made in a statement sent from CCSD athletic director Tim Jackson.

“The District will not participate in any Season 2 Fall sports, which include cross country, football, girls golf, soccer, tennis, girls volleyball and middle school basketball for the 2020-2021 school year. As a reminder, all schools are to remain closed for athletic purposes,” the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

