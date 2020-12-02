56°F
Nevada Preps

CCSD cancels winter high school sports season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated December 1, 2020 - 4:54 pm
Clark's Frankie Collins (1) moves the ball around Desert Pines' Dayshawn Wiley (2) during the f ...
Clark's Frankie Collins (1) moves the ball around Desert Pines' Dayshawn Wiley (2) during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County School District has announced the winter sports season has been canceled after a CCSD administrators meeting Tuesday morning.

Winter sports, which include basketball, bowling, flag football and wrestling, were scheduled to begin practice for high schools on Jan. 2 with competition to run from Jan. 15 to Feb. 20.

“The District will not participate in any season one winter sports … for the 2020-21 school year,” a CCSD statement said. “As a reminder, all schools are to remain closed for athletic purposes.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

