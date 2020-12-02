CCSD cancels winter high school sports season

The Clark County School District announced the winter sports season, which includes basketball, bowling, flag football and wrestling, has been canceled.

Clark's Frankie Collins (1) moves the ball around Desert Pines' Dayshawn Wiley (2) during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County School District has announced the winter sports season has been canceled after a CCSD administrators meeting Tuesday morning.

Winter sports, which include basketball, bowling, flag football and wrestling, were scheduled to begin practice for high schools on Jan. 2 with competition to run from Jan. 15 to Feb. 20.

“The District will not participate in any season one winter sports … for the 2020-21 school year,” a CCSD statement said. “As a reminder, all schools are to remain closed for athletic purposes.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

