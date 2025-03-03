Centennial girls, Shadow Ridge boys ready to chase 5A track titles

Here’s a preview of the 2025 track and field season in Southern Nevada, with Centennial’s girls and Shadow Ridge’s boys looking to win 5A state titles.

The class 5A Southern Region boys and girls track and field championships is underway at Liberty High School on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Centennial’s girls track and field team returned to the top last season after having its run of 10 straight state championships snapped in 2023.

Coach Roy Session knows there are no guarantees, but he likes his group’s chances of starting a new streak and winning a second straight 5A title this year.

“I’m not overconfident, but I’m excited,” Session said. “We’re young, but we have many returners.”

Session, whose team was upset by Liberty in the state meet two seasons ago, said the setback may have been a blessing.

“It motivated us more than we even expected,” he said. “We’ve prepared ourselves not to let that ever happen again. No one wants to be on the team that breaks the streak.”

Among Session’s top athletes will be junior Synai Davis (sprints, jumps), senior Kennedy Hunter (hurdles), senior Michael-Michelle Williamson (hurdles), sophomore Damoni Poole (400 meters), sophomore Alexis Pittman (discus) and junior Claris Monarrez (pole vault).

The Bulldogs’ top competition will likely come from Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde, but Session said his team will be ready for anyone.

“There are some solid teams in town,” he said. “But if we stay healthy, we can compete with anybody. This is probably one of the best teams we’ve had in a while.”

Northern teams dominated 3A last year, with Truckee edging North Valleys. The Meadows and Pahrump Valley showed promise and will attempt to rise to the top this season.

Boys track and field

Shadow Ridge will enter as the 2025 favorite in 5A, though the Mustangs will attempt to defend last year’s state title with greater depth and less star power.

The Mustangs have won two straight championships, counting their 2023 4A state title, and that means opponents will be out to bring them down.

“Once you start winning, (opponents) get a lot more aggressive than they usually are,” said sixth-year Shadow Ridge coach Mike Smith. “When one of my athletes loses, they tend to get taunted just a little more.”

Smith said a number of young athletes will have to step up if his team wants to win another championship.

He returns a strong core in the sprints (senior Ray Carmel, senior Isaiah Bowman, senior Kamari Mingo), the jumping events (senior Malakai Gutcher, senior Moussa Lewis, senior Zavyon Austin) and the middle distances (senior Carson Wetzel, senior Justin Rawe, senior Landon Larsen). He also has a strong pole vaulter in junior Luke Juden and a quality thrower in junior Mason Gooder.

Legacy hopes to compete with Shadow Ridge for this year’s state title under a new coaching staff. Liberty appears to have a shot as well.

“The biggest thing for us is that my kids are good at supporting each other,” Smith said. “When it’s not someone’s day, other individuals tend to step up with great mental fortitude.”

Moapa Valley is a contender in 3A, though Pahrump Valley and The Meadows could also be in the mix.

Most teams opened their seasons March 1, with the remainder getting started Saturday.

