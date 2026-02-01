54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Centennial girls win 2nd straight wrestling region team title — RESULTS, PHOTOS

Centennial wrestler Tylene Tran, facing, keeps on top of Virgin Valley wrestler Raylynn Woods d ...
Centennial wrestler Tylene Tran, facing, keeps on top of Virgin Valley wrestler Raylynn Woods during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial wrestler Tylene Tran, facing, keeps on top of Virgin Valley wrestler Raylynn Woods d ...
Centennial wrestler Tylene Tran, facing, keeps on top of Virgin Valley wrestler Raylynn Woods during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley wrestler Kaija Ashcroft, top, pins down Coronado’s Jazlynn Maynard during a ...
Green Valley wrestler Kaija Ashcroft, top, pins down Coronado’s Jazlynn Maynard during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley wrestler Kaija Ashcroft is declared the winner of her matchup during a high school ...
Green Valley wrestler Kaija Ashcroft is declared the winner of her matchup during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
SLAM! Nevada’s Kaliya Klise, top, keeps down Green Valley wrestler Melanie Ortiz during ...
SLAM! Nevada’s Kaliya Klise, top, keeps down Green Valley wrestler Melanie Ortiz during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Green Valley wrestler Melanie Ortiz, top, pins down SLAM! Nevada wrestler Kaliya Klise during a ...
Green Valley wrestler Melanie Ortiz, top, pins down SLAM! Nevada wrestler Kaliya Klise during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
SLAM! Nevada wrestler Kaliya Klise, bottom, is pinned by Green Valley wrestler Melanie Ortiz du ...
SLAM! Nevada wrestler Kaliya Klise, bottom, is pinned by Green Valley wrestler Melanie Ortiz during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial wrestler Tylene Tran, facing, keeps on top of Virgin Valley wrestler Raylynn Woods d ...
Centennial wrestler Tylene Tran, facing, keeps on top of Virgin Valley wrestler Raylynn Woods during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Tylene Tran fans cheer during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High ...
Tylene Tran fans cheer during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial’s Alina Bardani wrestles with Nolan Lutz of SLAM! Nevada during a high school ...
Centennial’s Alina Bardani wrestles with Nolan Lutz of SLAM! Nevada during a high school girls wrestling Southern Region meet at Clark High School Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Bishop Gorman players pose for photos with the trophy after defeating Arbor View to win the Ope ...
Hill: NIAA has a Bishop Gorman problem. But what is the solution?
Bishop Gorman guard Ty Johnson (1) dribbles around Liberty guard Tayshawn Caesar (3) during the ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman forward Canon Mullen (5) and Liberty forward Dante Steward (5) dive for a loose b ...
No. 1 Liberty outlasts No. 2 Bishop Gorman at the buzzer — PHOTOS
Democracy Prep head coach Julius Barren c coaches from the sidelines during a girls basketball ...
Democracy Prep girls upend Centennial in 5A state title game rematch
Photos By
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2026 - 7:56 pm
 

Saturday’s Southern Nevada girls wrestling regional meet provided Centennial an opportunity to defend its team championship and get one step closer to winning a second straight state title.

It also was a chance at redemption for Centennial senior Tylene Tran.

After losing to Virgin Valley’s Raylynn Woods in last year’s Southern Region and state 110-pound finals, Tran got her revenge and helped the Bulldogs win another team title.

Tran defeated Woods on Saturday in the Southern Nevada regional qualifier at Clark High to claim the individual title at 110 pounds.

“It was a super intense match. We were super close,” Tran said. “But I was able to stay calm and stay composed, and I think that’s what ultimately got me to that title for regionals.”

That helped Centennial earn 203.5 points to win its second straight team region crown. SLAM! Nevada was second with 177.5 points and Coronado was third (167 points).

“It’s great,” Centennial coach Kevin Caruso said. “It’s really hard to do it once, but to do it twice is awesome. It’s amazing.”

The top six finishers in each weight class will qualify for the state tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 13 and 14 at the Winnemucca Events Center alongside the 5A, 3A and 2A boys state tournaments.

It will be the fourth year of the girls wrestling state invitational, which includes all classifications. The sport will become a full-sanctioned NIAA sport next school year.

Tran was one of four Centennial wrestlers to win individual titles, joining Kaydyn Brooks (100 pounds), Madison Worden (140) and Liliana Barrientos (170). Worden won the state title last year at 135 pounds.

“Last year, I couldn’t get it done, so it’s really nice to get it done this year,” Tran said. “… I’ve lost in the state final the last three years. It’s just been a crazy toll on my confidence and everything. I just realized I have to focus on my mindset and believe in myself.”

Tran, Brooks and Barrientos are all now two-time region champions who are seeking their first state titles. Centennial will look to win a second straight state crown after graduating two state champions from last year’s team.

“We have a great group of girls that has continued that same work ethic that we started to have at the end of last year,” Caruso said. “They’ve continued that into this year and they’ve taught it to all these new girls. It’s great to see them all come together.”

SLAM! Nevada also had four wrestlers win individual titles — Kaliya Klise (105), Noelani Lutz (120), Mika Yoffee (135) and Nichole Simmons (145).

Lutz and Yoffee are each now three-time individual region champions and will seek their third state titles in Winnemucca.

On Saturday, Tran and Woods proved to be the match of the day. The battle went to the end of the third round, when Tran held on in the final seconds.

“They’re both phenomenal competitors,” Caruso said. “Every time those two get together, the match is close late. They are both awesome competitors and it’s fun to watch those two.”

Centennial edged SLAM! Nevada by 33.5 points for the state title last year. Northern powers Reed, Spanish Springs and McQueen will also try to contend for the championship.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Caruso said. “Their accomplishment, all the hard work that they’ve put in this year. Just a fantastic start to the postseason.”

Green Valley’s Kaija Ashcroft won her second straight region title at 190 pounds and is seeking her first state title.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES