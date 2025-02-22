Centennial holds off Democracy Prep for 5A girls basketball title
Centennial’s girls basketball team defeated Democracy Prep 61-54 to win the Class 5A state championship Friday at Cox Pavilion.
The title is the 15th for Centennial (23-2) and coach Karen Weitz, who now holds the state record for most titles won by a girls basketball coach, breaking a tie with Pahranagat Valley’s Amy Huntsman.
Democracy Prep finished 23-4.
