Centennial holds off Democracy Prep for 5A girls basketball title

Centennial girls basketball team defeated Democracy Prep to win the Class 5A state title Friday at Cox Pavilion.

Centennial guard Aly Brown (21) smiles after winning a class 5A girls basketball state semifinal game between Faith Lutheran and Centennial at Clark High School Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s girls basketball team defeated Democracy Prep 61-54 to win the Class 5A state championship Friday at Cox Pavilion.

The title is the 15th for Centennial (23-2) and coach Karen Weitz, who now holds the state record for most titles won by a girls basketball coach, breaking a tie with Pahranagat Valley’s Amy Huntsman.

Democracy Prep finished 23-4.

