52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Centennial holds off Democracy Prep for 5A girls basketball title

Centennial guard Aly Brown (21) smiles after winning a class 5A girls basketball state semifina ...
Centennial guard Aly Brown (21) smiles after winning a class 5A girls basketball state semifinal game between Faith Lutheran and Centennial at Clark High School Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Sierra Vista point guard Jevon Yapi (1) shoots a jump shot during a Class 4A boys basketball st ...
4A boys basketball: Sierra Vista survives to reach title game — PHOTOS
Mater East players celebrate winning a class 3A boys basketball state championship game between ...
3A basketball: Mater East boys, girls claim state titles — PHOTOS
Legacy's Alabama Nieves (1) drives to the basket for a layup during a Class 4A girls basketball ...
4A girls basketball: Legacy rides star’s 31 points to title game — PHOTOS
Arbor View running back Danielle Morales (3) loses the ball after a run as Foothill defensive b ...
Foothill scores late to edge Aggies for 4A flag football title — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2025 - 8:10 pm
 

Centennial’s girls basketball team defeated Democracy Prep 61-54 to win the Class 5A state championship Friday at Cox Pavilion.

The title is the 15th for Centennial (23-2) and coach Karen Weitz, who now holds the state record for most titles won by a girls basketball coach, breaking a tie with Pahranagat Valley’s Amy Huntsman.

Democracy Prep finished 23-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES