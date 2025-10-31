Centennial shocks top-seeded Shadow Ridge to open playoffs — PHOTOS

Centennial’s Brogan Church rushed for 219 yards and caught the go-ahead touchdown to help the Bulldogs beat Shadow Ridge in a 5A Southern Region playoff game.

Shadow Ridge students donned Halloween costumes for Thursday night’s 5A Southern Region playoff game against visiting Centennial, watching a thriller with twists and turns like a horror movie.

However, it was the No. 8 seed Bulldogs who stole the show in a 43-27 victory over the top-seeded Mustangs.

Centennial running back Brogan Church slashed his way through the Shadow Ridge defense, gaining 219 yards on 21 carries, while running for two touchdowns and catching a third. With the game tied at 27-all six minutes into the fourth quarter, Church caught a touchdown pass from Nehemiah Dunlap-Myvett that put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

Centennial (6-4) advances to face No. 5 seed Green Valley in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 7.

The win avenges an 18-12 loss to Shadow Ridge (8-3) on Oct. 3.

While Church provided the offensive firepower this time around, the Bulldogs defense bottled up a powerful Mustang rushing attack. Centennial head coach DJ Campbell heaped praise upon his scout team, which he said was instrumental in helping them prepare for this game.

“To be honest, it’s not an upset to us because we felt like we had them the last game, but we just made a lot of mistakes,” Campbell said. “Obviously, a lot of people doubted us coming in as the eighth seed. We didn’t play the best during the regular season, but to us, this isn’t an upset — this is what we expected.”

Dunlap-Myvett got Centennial started with a 2-yard run late in the first quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. Shadow Ridge tied it up on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback Isaiah Ruiz raced down the Centennial sideline for a 75-yard touchdown run.

Church responded with gusto, winning a track meet for an 80-yard run to the end zone on the next drive to make it a 13-6 Centennial lead. Ruiz then connected with Trevin Young for an 82-yard touchdown pass tying the game at 13.

The Bulldogs went into halftime leading 19-13 on a touchdown pass from Dunlap-Myvett to Jordan Bostick.

After Centennial recovered a third quarter Shadow Ridge fumble deep in their own territory, Church scored again on a 7-yard run to make it 27-13.

The Mustangs got back within striking distance when Hawkin Ledingham returned a kick 70 yards for a TD. Shadow Ridge tied it at 27 in the fourth quarter when Ruiz scored a pick six.

On the next drive, Church caught a short touchdown pass to give the Bulldogs the final lead.

Shadow Ridge added a touchdown off a muffed punt recovery by Elliott Campbell and ended the game with a safety after a Ruiz fumble went out of the back of the end zone.

Ruiz finished with 132 rushing yards on 11 carries, scoring once on the ground and once more through the air.