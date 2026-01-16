Cimarron-Memorial rolls past Chaparral in 4A girls basketball — PHOTOS

Cimarron-Memorial’s girls basketball team rolled to a home win against Chaparral on Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.

click to expand photos

Cimarron-Memorial's Malia Royster (1) shoots over Chaparral's Deziree Costa (4) during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Kyrra Atkinson-Gray (24) lays up the ball during a basketball game against Chaparral at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Tamiah Locue (3) passes the ball as Chaparral's R'breial Hicks (13) defends during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chaparral's Kailyn Mendez (50) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Cimarron-Memorial's Kiera Kauhi (2) during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chaparral's Deziree Costa (4) throws a pass under pressure from Cimarron-Memorial's Kiera Kauhi (2) during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chaparral's R'breial Hicks (13) shoots against Cimarron-Memorial's Jordan Clark (4) during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chaparral's R'breial Hicks (13) brings the ball up court during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chaparral's Anaiyah Williams (52) drives to the basket against Cimarron-Memorial's Imani Norris (21) during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chaparral's Asorah - Faye Ray - Bility (32) brings the ball up court during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Amaya Garcia (11) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Chaparral's Asorah - Faye Ray - Bility (32) during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chaparral players on the bench help motivate their teammates during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Jazmin Reed (34) lays up the ball under pressure from Chaparral's Asorah - Faye Ray - Bility (32) during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chaparral's Deziree Costa (4) drives the ball as Cimarron-Memorial's Jazmin Reed (34) defends during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Tyra Knight (32) and Chaparral's R'breial Hicks (13) vie for a rebound during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Jasmine Ponce (10) reaches for a rebound against Chaparral during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Kyrra Atkinson-Gray (24) steals a pass from Chaparral's Asorah - Faye Ray - Bility (32) during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chaparral's R'breial Hicks (13) lays up the ball against Cimarron-Memorial's Tamiah Locue (3) during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Amaya Garcia, left, and Chaparral's Kailyn Mendez (50) vie for a loose ball during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cimarron-Memorial's Jasmine Ponce (10) lays up the ball against Chaparral during a basketball game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jasmine Ponce scored 21 points to lead Cimarron-Memorial’s girls basketball team to a 57-16 home win over Chaparral on Thursday night.

Ponce added eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists for Cimarron-Memorial (12-3). Kiera Kauhi added 14 points with six steals and four assists for the Spartans.

Cimarron-Memorial next hosts Cheyenne at 5 p.m. Friday. Chaparral (3-9) plays at Rancho at 5 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.