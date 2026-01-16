Cimarron-Memorial rolls past Chaparral in 4A girls basketball — PHOTOS
Cimarron-Memorial’s girls basketball team rolled to a home win against Chaparral on Thursday night. Here are photos from the game.
Jasmine Ponce scored 21 points to lead Cimarron-Memorial’s girls basketball team to a 57-16 home win over Chaparral on Thursday night.
Ponce added eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists for Cimarron-Memorial (12-3). Kiera Kauhi added 14 points with six steals and four assists for the Spartans.
Cimarron-Memorial next hosts Cheyenne at 5 p.m. Friday. Chaparral (3-9) plays at Rancho at 5 p.m. Friday.
