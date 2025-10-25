Clark makes case for 4A football playoffs with win over Bonanza

Sophomore running back Felix Romero rushed for 201 yards and added a touchdown catch to help eighth-ranked Clark to a victory over Bonanza on Friday night.

Clark football player Andres Pollard poses for a photo during a preseason meeting and media day at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark fans call Felix Romero “Peanut,” but the sophomore running back was the one doing the roasting in the eighth-ranked Chargers’ 14-0 Class 4A victory over visiting Bonanza on Friday night.

The hard-running Romero cut through the Bengals defense with some big gains. He finished with 201 rushing yards — 118 coming in the first half — on 24 carries and added a 30-yard touchdown catch. A would-be 92-yard touchdown run near the end of the game was called back due to a penalty, but Romero was happy with how the night went.

“It feels great,” Romero said of his team’s win. “We learned a lot of new blocking schemes over the week, and we’re just trying to be great at what we do.”

While the Chargers (6-3, 4-1 Desert League) have built their case for a playoff spot, they’ll have to wait until Sunday when the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association releases its final rankings to know for sure. Clark has qualified for the playoffs every year since head coach Deumaine Reeder took the helm in 2021.

“I don’t see why we shouldn’t be in the playoffs, but that’s not really up to us,” Reeder said. “Our goal was to make sure we win to stay in, as the eighth seed going into this game. Our job was just to come out with a ‘W.’ ”

Clark got on the board midway through the first quarter when quarterback Aaron McCrary found speedy Andres Pollard for a 55-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Pollard, a Washington commit, caught the ball in the middle of the field and then ran down the Bonanza sideline to the end zone.

The Chargers added to their lead early in the second quarter when McCrary connected with Romero on his 30-yard touchdown reception.

McCrary finished 13-for-21 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, withan interception.

Despite a standout performance from running back Ayden Morales-Coleman (23 carries, 157 yards) and a defense that kept the high-scoring Chargers in check, Bonanza (4-5, 2-3) couldn’t break through.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Bengals looked poised to avert the shutout. Led by Morales-Coleman, Bonanza drove down into the Clark red zone. However, the drive stalled on an incomplete pass on fourth down from Daniel Perez.

A couple minutes later, the Bengals scooped up an errant Charger snap at the Clark 26. However, that drive fizzled when Perez couldn’t find an open receiver in the end zone, leading to a turnover on downs.