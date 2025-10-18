Class 5A state tennis: Gorman freshman claims boys singles title

Check out the results from Friday’s Nevada Class 5A state individual and doubles championship tennis matches.

Faith Lutheran’s Zoe Slusher’s serves the ball during the 5A state doubles title matches Friday afternoon at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Coronado's Isabella Gallegos reacts after winning a point during the 5A state doubles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Coronado's Gigi Smart waits for the ball to drop during the 5A state doubles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

[HELP IDing NEEDED] Palo Verde double’s partners celebrate after winning a point during the 5A state doubles title matches Friday afternoon at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

[HELP IDing NEEDED] Palo Verde double’s partners celebrate after winning a point during the 5A state doubles title matches Friday afternoon at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Faith Lutheran’s doubles partners Huxley Banks and Alpha Vongxaiburana return the ball during the 5A state doubles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

[HELP IDing NEEDED] Palo Verde double’s partners celebrate after winning a point during the 5A state doubles title matches Friday afternoon at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Huxley Banks returns the ball alongside partner Alpha Vongxaiburana during the 5A state doubles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Huxley Banks dives for the ball alongside partner Alpha Vongxaiburana during the 5A state doubles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Huxley Banks returns the ball during the 5A state doubles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Spectators walk past banners honoring Bishop Gorman seniors during the 5A state doubles and singles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Spectators watch the 5A state singles and doubles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Spectators watch the 5A state singles and doubles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Lucas Rago celebrates after winning a point against Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta returns the ball to Bishop Gorman’s Lucas Rago the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta returns the ball to Bishop Gorman’s Lucas Rago during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Lucas Rago celebrates after winning a point against Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Lucas Rago serves the ball to Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Lucas Rago returns the ball to Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Lucas Rago returns the ball to Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta returns the ball to Bishop Gorman’s Lucas Rago the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

A shadow from the net is cast during the 5A state singles and doubles title matches Friday afternoon at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Spectators watch the 5A state singles and doubles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde players warm up with each other during the 5A state doubles and singles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde players warm up with each other during the 5A state doubles and singles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde players warm up with each other during the 5A state doubles and singles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde players warm up with each other during the 5A state doubles and singles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde players warm up with each other during the 5A state doubles and singles title matches at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice returns the ball to Coronado’s Erika Gallegos during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice returns the ball to Coronado’s Erika Gallegos during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice serves the ball to Coronado’s Erika Gallegos during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Coronado’s Kamilah Saine returns the ball to Palo Verde’s Nicole Perrin during the 5A state singles 2nd place title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Coronado’s Kamilah Saine returns the ball to Palo Verde’s Nicole Perrin during the 5A state singles 2nd place title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Coronado’s Kamilah Saine serves the ball to Palo Verde’s Nicole Perrin during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Coronado’s Kamilah Saine returns the ball to Palo Verde’s Nicole Perrin during the 5A state singles 2nd place title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice returns the ball to Coronado’s Erika Gallegos during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Lucas Rago returns the ball to Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta during the 5A state singles title match at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas Oct. 17, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Lucas Rago’s stunning climb to the top reached an impressive crescendo Friday, as the Bishop Gorman freshman won the Class 5A boys state tennis singles championship with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Palo Verde’s Balin Gupta at Bishop Gorman.

The victory marked an unlikely feat for a freshman, but Gaels coach Craig Witcher was not surprised.

“People knew how good he was from juniors,” Witcher said. “I don’t think anybody was shocked. He served well and he was aggressive throughout the match, and I think that made the difference.”

Rago, who took over following a break midway through the first set, said he was not intimidated by older players throughout the week.

“I knew I had it in me and I just had to execute,” said Rago, who lost to Gupta in a February juniors match. “Age doesn’t really matter. If you’ve got a good game and play well, you’re going to win.”

Boys doubles

Faith Lutheran’s Beckham Butler and Sam Gastaldo defeated teammates Davey Gluth and Michael Bergin 6-2, 6-1 to claim the doubles title.

Playing with different partners, Butler also won last year’s title and Gastaldo finished third.

“They’ve been best friends since eighth grade,” Faith Lutheran coach Keith Fridrich said. “It was great to see our two seniors go out in a tremendous match.”

Girls singles

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice defeated Coronado’s Erika Gallegos 6-2, 6-4 for the championship. It was the second consecutive state title for the junior, who also finished third as a freshman in 2023.

“I didn’t have to worry about Remi today,” said Panthers coach Gordon Hammond, who noted that his standout overcame a scare after having her lead cut to 5-4 in the second set. “She just did her thing.”

The coach credited the victory to Rice’s patience and ability to win long rallies.

Girls doubles

Coronado’s Isabella Gallegos and Gigi Smart played an aggressive match to defeat Faith Lutheran’s Zoe Slusher and Averie Dudgeon 6-2, 6-3 for the championship. Playing with a different partner, Gallegos also won the title in 2024.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.