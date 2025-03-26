Coronado avenges loss in boys volleyball state title game — PHOTOS

Coronado earned a home win over Palo Verde on Tuesday night in a boys volleyball match, avenging its loss in the state title game last season.

Seniors Braxton Rowley and Dane Galvin led the way as Coronado got revenge over Palo Verde in a boys volleyball match Tuesday night at Coronado.

The Cougars swept the Panthers 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game.

First-year Coronado coach Jazlynn Mau knew how important it was for her squad to get a win over one of the best teams in the state.

“I know what my team faced last year, so being able to help them this season, they’ve earned this,” Mau said.

Coronado (11-1, 2-0 5A Mountain League), No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, got off to a fast start in the first set as they capitalized on a slew of mistakes by No. 1 Palo Verde (6-3, 1-1 5A Mountain League).

The Panthers committed 11 unforced errors in the first set, including a multitude of service errors that allowed Coronado to race to an early 8-4 lead.

Rowley had five assists and a block in the first set, while senior Dexter Brimhall had four kills. Rowley finished the night with 23 assists.

Galvin had five kills in the second set and the Cougars needed every one of them. Palo Verde cut its deficit to 21-19 at one point before Coronado closed things out.

Mau said Galvin has become a key player for the Cougars after recovering from an injury earlier this season.

“(Galvin) came in really hot for us tonight,” Mau said. “He came into spring break a little injured, so it took him a while to get hot.”

The third set was the closest of the three. Coronado’s lead was never larger than three.

The Cougars still edged out a victory in part thanks to their serving. Junior Luke Wilkinson and senior Deacon Menlove each recorded an ace.

The victory helped Coronado avenge its three-set loss in last year’s state title game, as well as a three-set defeat earlier this season in a tournament.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the two teams square off in the playoffs again given how well they’re playing.