Coronado boys golf wins individual, team 5A league tournament — PHOTOS

Coronado’s boys golf team claimed the individual and team titles at a 5A Desert League match at Reflection Bay Golf Club. Here are photos from the event.

Coronado’s Anderson Lee tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill’s Matt Thow looks ahead with a rangefinder during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas’ Taber Stone walks a fairway during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill’s Tyler Sanchez hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Eli Marshall hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Colton Pash putts during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Brent Chung, right, and Foothill’s Ben Gardner walk along a fairway during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Brent Chung hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Colton Pash hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Zach Stout tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Sam Bennett tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Eli Marshall, right, putts as Shadow Ridge’s Colton Pash looks on during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Andrew Stout hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Anderson Lee looks on during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s Andrew Stout tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s Anderson Lee won a Class 5A Desert League boys golf match with a score of 4-under 68 at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday. Lee won the 5A individual state title last year.

Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson, the 2023 state champion, finished second at 2-under 70. Coronado’s Eli Marshall was third at 1-under 71.

Coronado won the team tournament at 3-under 281. Shadow Ridge finished second at 12-over 297.

The final 5A Desert League regular-season match is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stallion Mountain Golf Course. The 5A Southern Region tournament is May 6-7 in Boulder City.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.