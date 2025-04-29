Coronado boys golf wins individual, team 5A league tournament — PHOTOS
Coronado’s boys golf team claimed the individual and team titles at a 5A Desert League match at Reflection Bay Golf Club. Here are photos from the event.
Coronado’s Anderson Lee won a Class 5A Desert League boys golf match with a score of 4-under 68 at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday. Lee won the 5A individual state title last year.
Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson, the 2023 state champion, finished second at 2-under 70. Coronado’s Eli Marshall was third at 1-under 71.
Coronado won the team tournament at 3-under 281. Shadow Ridge finished second at 12-over 297.
The final 5A Desert League regular-season match is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stallion Mountain Golf Course. The 5A Southern Region tournament is May 6-7 in Boulder City.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.