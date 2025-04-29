69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Coronado boys golf wins individual, team 5A league tournament — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge’s Andrew Stout tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflec ...
Shadow Ridge’s Andrew Stout tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado’s Anderson Lee looks on during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection ...
Coronado’s Anderson Lee looks on during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Andrew Stout hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf matc ...
Shadow Ridge’s Andrew Stout hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado’s Eli Marshall, right, putts as Shadow Ridge’s Colton Pash looks on duri ...
Coronado’s Eli Marshall, right, putts as Shadow Ridge’s Colton Pash looks on during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado’s Sam Bennett tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection ...
Coronado’s Sam Bennett tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Zach Stout tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflecti ...
Shadow Ridge’s Zach Stout tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Colton Pash hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match ...
Shadow Ridge’s Colton Pash hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado’s Brent Chung hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at ...
Coronado’s Brent Chung hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado’s Brent Chung, right, and Foothill’s Ben Gardner walk along a fairway du ...
Coronado’s Brent Chung, right, and Foothill’s Ben Gardner walk along a fairway during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Colton Pash putts during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection ...
Shadow Ridge’s Colton Pash putts during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Ref ...
Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado’s Eli Marshall hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at ...
Coronado’s Eli Marshall hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill’s Tyler Sanchez hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match a ...
Foothill’s Tyler Sanchez hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Taber Stone walks a fairway during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Refl ...
Las Vegas’ Taber Stone walks a fairway during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill’s Matt Thow looks ahead with a rangefinder during a 5A Desert League boys golf ...
Foothill’s Matt Thow looks ahead with a rangefinder during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf m ...
Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson hits a fairway shot during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado’s Anderson Lee tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection ...
Coronado’s Anderson Lee tees off during a 5A Desert League boys golf match at Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Palo Verde's Max Carlsen competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the swim meet on Saturday, A ...
High school notebook: Swimmer hopes to lead Palo Verde to state title
Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson, center left, celebrates his run against Shadow Ridge with teammat ...
Defending champs at No. 1 in 5A baseball in final rankings
Bishop Gorman players watch game action from the dugout during a baseball game between Desert O ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman’s Jonas Yatson (27) gets ready to run to third base during a baseball game ...
No. 4 Bishop Gorman beats Desert Oasis in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2025 - 7:56 pm
 

Coronado’s Anderson Lee won a Class 5A Desert League boys golf match with a score of 4-under 68 at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday. Lee won the 5A individual state title last year.

Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson, the 2023 state champion, finished second at 2-under 70. Coronado’s Eli Marshall was third at 1-under 71.

Coronado won the team tournament at 3-under 281. Shadow Ridge finished second at 12-over 297.

The final 5A Desert League regular-season match is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stallion Mountain Golf Course. The 5A Southern Region tournament is May 6-7 in Boulder City.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES