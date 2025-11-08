Coronado boys soccer ends perfect season with 3rd straight 5A title

Coronado’s boys soccer team completed a perfect 25-0 season by winning the Class 5A state championship Saturday at Hug. It’s the Cougars’ third straight title.

Coronado players celebrate their win in a Class 5A Southern Region boys soccer title game against Palo Verde at Coronado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

SPARKS — Coronado’s boys soccer team completed its second straight perfect season by defeating Northern champion Hug 2-1 to win its third consecutive Class 5A state championship Saturday at Hug.

Coronado (25-0) is the first Southern Nevada team and first team in the top classification (5A/4A) to win three straight state titles. The Cougars’ 55-game winning streak is a state record. It’s the program’s fourth boys soccer state title.

