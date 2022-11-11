56°F
jeff_german
Nevada Preps

Coronado, Faith Lutheran to meet for 5A girls soccer title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2022 - 2:20 pm
Coronado’s Tia Garr, right, dribbles against Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani (2 ...
Coronado’s Tia Garr, right, dribbles against Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani (27) during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado and Faith Lutheran will meet for a third time this season in the Class 5A girls soccer state championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Coronado.

Faith Lutheran got past Galena with a 2-0 win in their semifinal game at Coronado. Taylor Folk and Andrea Leyva scored for the Crusaders.

Coronado scored twice in the first half on its way to a 3-1 win over McQueen in the earlier state semifinal. Asia Moises and Liliana Schuth scored in the first half for the Cougars.

Faith Lutheran handed Coronado its only loss of the regular season. But the Cougars were victorious in last Saturday’s Southern Region final.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

