jeff_german
Nevada Preps

Coronado, Faith Lutheran to meet for 5A girls soccer title — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2022 - 3:48 pm
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld sits dejected on the floor as Coronado High's Asia Moises (13) celebrates her goal with her teammate Tia Garr (12) during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Milan Cordone (6) crosses the ball as McQueen's High Ella Barber (8) defends during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Trinity Buchanan (18) and McQueen's High Ella Barber (8) jump for the ball during the first half of the Class 5A soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Misha Yap (8) tries to block McQueen's High Allysa Allan's (4) ball during the firs half of the Class 5A soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld denies Coronado High Liliana Schuth's (3) attempt to score during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Tia Garr, left, celebrates her goal with her teammates during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal against McQueen's High at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld concedes a goal scored by Coronado High's Tia Garr (12) during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Lily Fama (1) is sandwiched between McQueen's High Allysa Allan (4) and Caitlin Hilson (16) during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Trinity Buchanan (18) drives past McQueen's High Allysa Allan (4) during the second half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Coronado High's Tia Garr (12) and McQueen's High Avery Hayes (20) fight the ball during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld deflects a corner kick from Coronado High's Cate Gusick (20) during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
McQueen's High goalie Leah Nisenfeld deflects a corner kick from Coronado High's Cate Gusick (20) during the first half of the Class 5A girls soccer semifinal at Coronado High School, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Henderson. Coronado won 3-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Coronado’s game plan entering its 5A girls soccer state semifinal was simple: attack early and often.

The Cougars did that, scoring twice in the first half on their way to a 3-1 win over McQueen in their semifinal win at Coronado.

They will play Faith Lutheran at 10 a.m. Saturday in the state title game at Coronado.

“It was good to see us do the things that we wanted to do,” Coronado coach Dana Neel said. “I didn’t see the playoff jitters. They looked comfortable and did what we needed to get the win.”

Asia Moises and Liliana Schuth each registered goals for the Cougars in the first half. Trinity Buchanan added another goal in the second half.

Saturday’s meeting with Faith Lutheran will be the third of the season and a rematch of last year’s state title game, where Coronado won 1-0.

“It’s the final step in our process,” Neel said. “We’ve done the process before and we have one step left.”

Faith Lutheran 2, Galena 0 – Taylor Folk and Andrea Leyva each scored for the Crusaders to get past Northern champion Galena in the other 5A state semifinal at Coronado.

“We played the style we wanted to play,” Faith Lutheran coach McKenzie Karas said. “We took care of things and scored how we needed to score.

Faith Lutheran handed Coronado its only loss of the regular season. But the Cougars were victorious in last Saturday’s Southern Region final.

“It’s exciting, especially for our first year of coaching,” Karas said. “We’re ready to get after it and have a good game between the two teams.”

Doral Academy 2, Silverado 1 – At Cimarron-Memorial, Sienna Turco scored twice to put the top-seeded Dragons past No. 5 Silverado in the Class 4A state semifinals and advance to Saturday’s state title game.

“Sienna Turco proved how special she is and new players stepped up and fought when we had injuries,” Doral Academy coach Kurt Divich said.

Goalie Kennadie Mashore recorded 10 saves for Doral Academy to keep its perfect season alive.

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Legacy 0 – At Cimarron-Memorial, three different players scored two goals to lead the No. 2 Spartans past No. 6 Legacy.

Jasmine Chavarria-Lopez, Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, and Giselle Leslie Canas each registered two goals for the Spartans.

Cimarron-Memorial and Doral Academy will play at Cimarron-Memorial for the 4A state title at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

