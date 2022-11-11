Coronado, Faith Lutheran to meet for 5A girls soccer title — PHOTOS

Coronado and Faith Lutheran were victorious in their Class 5A girls soccer state semifinals Friday to advance to the state title game at noon Saturday.

Coronado’s game plan entering its 5A girls soccer state semifinal was simple: attack early and often.

The Cougars did that, scoring twice in the first half on their way to a 3-1 win over McQueen in their semifinal win at Coronado.

They will play Faith Lutheran at 10 a.m. Saturday in the state title game at Coronado.

“It was good to see us do the things that we wanted to do,” Coronado coach Dana Neel said. “I didn’t see the playoff jitters. They looked comfortable and did what we needed to get the win.”

Asia Moises and Liliana Schuth each registered goals for the Cougars in the first half. Trinity Buchanan added another goal in the second half.

Saturday’s meeting with Faith Lutheran will be the third of the season and a rematch of last year’s state title game, where Coronado won 1-0.

“It’s the final step in our process,” Neel said. “We’ve done the process before and we have one step left.”

Faith Lutheran 2, Galena 0 – Taylor Folk and Andrea Leyva each scored for the Crusaders to get past Northern champion Galena in the other 5A state semifinal at Coronado.

“We played the style we wanted to play,” Faith Lutheran coach McKenzie Karas said. “We took care of things and scored how we needed to score.

Faith Lutheran handed Coronado its only loss of the regular season. But the Cougars were victorious in last Saturday’s Southern Region final.

“It’s exciting, especially for our first year of coaching,” Karas said. “We’re ready to get after it and have a good game between the two teams.”

Doral Academy 2, Silverado 1 – At Cimarron-Memorial, Sienna Turco scored twice to put the top-seeded Dragons past No. 5 Silverado in the Class 4A state semifinals and advance to Saturday’s state title game.

“Sienna Turco proved how special she is and new players stepped up and fought when we had injuries,” Doral Academy coach Kurt Divich said.

Goalie Kennadie Mashore recorded 10 saves for Doral Academy to keep its perfect season alive.

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Legacy 0 – At Cimarron-Memorial, three different players scored two goals to lead the No. 2 Spartans past No. 6 Legacy.

Jasmine Chavarria-Lopez, Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, and Giselle Leslie Canas each registered two goals for the Spartans.

Cimarron-Memorial and Doral Academy will play at Cimarron-Memorial for the 4A state title at 10 a.m.

