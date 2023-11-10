65°F
Nevada Preps

Coronado, Faith Lutheran to play for 5A girls soccer state title

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2023 - 1:58 pm
 
Coronado players celebrate after making a goal during a soccer game between Coronado High Schoo ...
Coronado players celebrate after making a goal during a soccer game between Coronado High School and Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado and Faith Lutheran will play for the Class 5A girls soccer state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at Coronado.

Coronado, the No. 4 seed, upset top-seeded Bishop Gorman 1-0 in a state semifinal Friday at Coronado, and third-seeded Faith Lutheran defeated No. 2 Liberty 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Faith Lutheran defeated Coronado 1-0 in overtime to win the title last year. It’s the fourth straight meeting between the two teams for the title in the state’s top classification.

State semifinals in girls volleyball and boys and girls soccer are being played across the state Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

