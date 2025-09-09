Coronado girls defeat Palo Verde in tennis state title rematch — PHOTOS

Coronado’s girls tennis team defeated Palo Verde in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state title match. Here are photos from the match.

Coronado’s Erika Gallegos returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Palo Verde in Las Vegas Sept. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Palo Verde’s Remi Rice returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Coronado in Las Vegas Sept. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Coronado’s Erika Gallegos returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Palo Verde in Las Vegas Sept. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Palo Verde hosted Coronado in a Class 5A high school tennis match on Monday.

The Coronado girls defeated Palo Verde 11-7 in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title match. Palo Verde defeated Coronado for the title last year.

For the Coronado girls, Erika Gallegos and Kamilah Saine both won two of their singles matches. The doubles pairs of Isabella Gallegos and Gigi Smart and Elyse Rygg and Gabriella Trentacosta both won all three of their doubles matches.

The Palo Verde boys won 15-3.

