85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Coronado girls defeat Palo Verde in tennis state title rematch — PHOTOS

Coronado’s Erika Gallegos returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Palo Ver ...
Coronado’s Erika Gallegos returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Palo Verde in Las Vegas Sept. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Palo Verde’s Nicole Perrin serves during a high school tennis match against Coronado in Las V ...
Palo Verde’s Nicole Perrin serves during a high school tennis match against Coronado in Las Vegas Sept. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Palo Verde’s Remi Rice returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Coronado in ...
Palo Verde’s Remi Rice returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Coronado in Las Vegas Sept. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Palo Verde’s Remi Rice returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Coronado in ...
Palo Verde’s Remi Rice returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Coronado in Las Vegas Sept. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado’s Erika Gallegos returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Palo Ver ...
Coronado’s Erika Gallegos returns the ball during a high school tennis match against Palo Verde in Las Vegas Sept. 8, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
More Stories
Clark’s Alliah Jordan tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf ...
Prep notebook: Clark senior benefits from Stephen Curry’s golf program
Shadow Ridge Player Trevin Young (29) enters the end zone during a football game between Shadow ...
Prep rankings: Shadow Ridge, Las Vegas High move up in 5A football
Sierra Vista mountain lions leave the field for a water break during their game at Durango High ...
Preps recap: Football teams get rivalry wins, boys soccer domination
Faith Lutheran High School runner Brady Anderson (804) nears the finish to take first place in ...
Top cross country runners compete at Las Vegas Invitational — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2025 - 8:54 pm
 

Palo Verde hosted Coronado in a Class 5A high school tennis match on Monday.

The Coronado girls defeated Palo Verde 11-7 in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title match. Palo Verde defeated Coronado for the title last year.

For the Coronado girls, Erika Gallegos and Kamilah Saine both won two of their singles matches. The doubles pairs of Isabella Gallegos and Gigi Smart and Elyse Rygg and Gabriella Trentacosta both won all three of their doubles matches.

The Palo Verde boys won 15-3.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES