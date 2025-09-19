Coronado girls soccer hands Palo Verde 1st loss of the year — PHOTOS

Coronado defeated Palo Verde in a girls soccer match on Thursday at Palo Verde. Here are photos from the match.

‘Beat the best’: No. 1 Gorman ready for battle against Mater Dei

Palo Verde's Natalie Reyes (21) gets ball from Coronado's Payton Jones (18) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado head coach Dana Neel motions to her team during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Brooke Bolinger (10) and Olivia Gastwirth (3) try to get the ball from Coronado during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Allison Kleiner (14) tries to get the ball around Palo Verde's Jade Palma (2) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado scores a goal past Palo Verde during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Olivia Gastwirth (3) kicks the ball under pressure from Coronado's Jazmine McCallum (21) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's defender Natalie Reyes (21) works the ball through Coronado defense during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Taytum Arens (1) brings the ball up the field during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Leyla Moreno (25) brings the ball up the field against Coronado during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Caitlynn Nick (22) brings the ball up the field as Coronado's Taytum Arens (1) defends during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Jazmine McCallum (21) kicks the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Caitlynn Nick (22) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Brooke Bolinger (10) chases after the ball during a soccer game against Coronado at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Jade Palma (2) runs with the ball under pressure from Coronado during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Sara Sherman (17) brings the ball up the field under pressure from Palo Verde's Juliette Karcsh (16) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Ella Schultz (4) brings the ball up the field during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde scores against Coronado during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Alexandra Milano (3) looks to kick the ball around Palo Verde defenders during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado players celebrate a goal against Palo Verde during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Caitlynn Nick (22) kicks the ball past Coronado’s Jazmine McCallum (21) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado scores past Palo Verde during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Allison Kleiner (14) runs with the ball against Palo Verde's Madison Miller (5) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado players celebrate a goal against Palo Verde during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Payton Jones (18) kicks the ball past Palo Verde's Jade Palma (2) to score a goal during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Payton Jones (18) celebrates her goal with Allison Kleiner (14) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Jade Palma (2) clears the ball against Coronado's Ella Schultz (4) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Allison Kleiner (14) brings the ball up the field against Palo Verde during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado’s girls soccer team handed Palo Verde its first loss of the season Thursday in a 5-1 win at Palo Verde. The Cougars (12-1) led 3-0 at halftime.

Coronado, ranked No. 1 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, next plays at Shadow Ridge at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Palo Verde (8-1), No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, plays at No. 2 Doral Academy at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.