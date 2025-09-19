72°F
Nevada Preps

Coronado girls soccer hands Palo Verde 1st loss of the year — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2025 - 9:27 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2025 - 9:30 pm

Coronado’s girls soccer team handed Palo Verde its first loss of the season Thursday in a 5-1 win at Palo Verde. The Cougars (12-1) led 3-0 at halftime.

Coronado, ranked No. 1 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, next plays at Shadow Ridge at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Palo Verde (8-1), No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, plays at No. 2 Doral Academy at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

