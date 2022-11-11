Coronado girls soccer team advances to 5A state title game

Coronado scored twice in the first half on its way to a 3-1win over McQueen. The Cougars will play the winner of Faith Lutheran-Galena in Saturday’s state title game.

Coronado’s Tia Garr, right, dribbles against Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani (27) during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pair of first-half goals led Coronado to a 3-1 win over McQueen in the 5A girls soccer state semifinals Friday at Coronado.

Asia Moises and Liliana Schuth scored in the first half for the Cougars, who will play the winner of Faith Lutheran-Galena in state championship game at noon on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.