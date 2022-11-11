56°F
Nevada Preps

Coronado girls soccer team advances to 5A state title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Coronado’s Tia Garr, right, dribbles against Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani (2 ...
Coronado’s Tia Garr, right, dribbles against Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani (27) during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A pair of first-half goals led Coronado to a 3-1 win over McQueen in the 5A girls soccer state semifinals Friday at Coronado.

Asia Moises and Liliana Schuth scored in the first half for the Cougars, who will play the winner of Faith Lutheran-Galena in state championship game at noon on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

