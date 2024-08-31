Coronado grad helps US women win flag football world title

Maci Joncich, who graduated from Coronado in the spring, helped the United States women’s flag football team win its third consecutive world title in Finland on Friday.

Coronado’s Maci Joncich (1) runs the ball down the field during a flag football game between Coronado High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado graduate Maci Joncich helped lead the United States women’s national team to a 31-18 victory against Mexico at the IFAF Flag Football World Championship title game Friday in Lahti, Finland.

Joncich, the youngest player on the team at 18, had a rushing touchdown and threw for a touchdown to help the U.S. win the gold medal. It’s the third consecutive title for the U.S. women (2018, 2021, 2024).

“The competition here is another level, and playing against other countries and to be a world champion, there’s nothing better,” Joncich told the International Federation of American Football. “I can’t wait to keep working as we go towards the Olympics.”

Flag football has been added to the Olympic program for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Joncich graduated from Coronado in the spring after leading the Cougars to the Class 4A state title. She was named the 4A Player of the Year.

A first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, Joncich threw for 5,216 yards and 81 touchdowns and added 2,060 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns as the Cougars went 20-2.

