Coronado grinds out win over Faith Lutheran in 5A girls soccer — PHOTOS

Coronado’s girls soccer team dug in defensively in the second half to defeat Faith Lutheran in a 5A showdown Tuesday night.

When Coronado’s girls soccer team scored in the first half Tuesday, sweeper Cate Gusick hoped the Cougars could tack on at least another goal. She also knew her team’s defense was up to the task of making the score hold up.

Gusick and Coronado’s defense didn’t break even when Faith Lutheran turned up the heat in the second half, and the top-ranked Cougars earned a 1-0 home win over the second-ranked Crusaders.

“Let’s get another,” Gusick said of her reaction after her team scored in the game’s 22nd minute. “I mean, I’m always looking to get another. But I looked to my back line and said, ‘We’ve got to stay strong. We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to hold this. If that’s our only goal, we’ve got to keep going.’”

The win put Coronado (15-1, 10-1) solidly in possession of first place in eight-team Class 5A with 30 points. Faith Lutheran (12-2, 8-2) is second with 24 points. Every other team in the league has at least four losses.

The victory also avenged a 2-1 loss against the Crusaders on Aug. 26.

“It means so much for us right now,” Gusick said. “I mean, it’s been, what, since last time we won state that we’ve beaten Faith in these games? And I’m really proud of every single girl that’s on this team and the work we’ve all put in, and it’s a great win.”

Coronado beat Faith Lutheran 2-1 in the 2023 Class 5A state championship game, but had dropped four consecutive matchups with the Crusaders entering Tuesday.

Coronado sophomore Taylor Takahashi entered the game midway through the first half and wasted little time making a huge impact.

She took a pass from Allison Kleiner near the top of the penalty box, turned and fired a right-footed shot inside the left post in the 22nd minute for the game’s lone goal.

“Taylor scores the goal, but that is a buildup that was connected from members of our team,” Coronado coach Dana Neel said. “There was about five people that contributed to making that finish happen. So (I’m) really pleased with their connection throughout the (midfield) there, and she was able to put it away for us.”

Faith Lutheran didn’t have many scoring chances in the first half, but that changed after halftime when the Crusaders went to a two-forward look. Faith Lutheran had six shots in the second half and had a scoring chance in the final minute after goalkeeper Lilian Foss came off her line on a long throw-in from Faith Lutheran’s Allie Rabe.

One of Cornado’s defenders deflected the ball wide of the goal and the Cougars held on for the victory.

“We all really had the drive to win,” Gusick said. “So we knew we had to really put in the effort and work together as a team to hold that line. I’m very proud of my back line and my midfield and my offense for all staying strong through the entire game.”

Foss finished with three saves to get the shutout.