82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Coronado rallies to win 5A boys golf team, individual state titles

(Getty images)
(Getty images)
More Stories
Coronado runner Bailey Goldberg (1) and teammates celebrate a score over Douglas during the sec ...
5A softball teams roll to wins to open state playoffs — PHOTOS
Palo Verde celebrates after RL Chandler scored during a Class 5A baseball state tournament open ...
Palo Verde, Coronado survive in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS
Palo Verde infielder Luke Herrera (2) scores at home plate while Coronado catcher A.J. Stalteri ...
Palo Verde, Coronado set sights on 5A baseball state title
Coronado runner Bailey Goldberg (1) slides to third base safely ahead of a throw to Palo Verde ...
Palo Verde, Coronado look to dethrone North team for softball title
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 8:55 pm
 

The Coronado boys golf team shot a two-day total of 11-over 587 to win the Class 5A team state title Thursday at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

The Cougars finished one stroke better than second-place Bishop Gorman (588). Coronado was in third and 10 strokes behind the Gaels after the first day of the tournament Wednesday.

The Cougars shot a second day score of 5-over 293 to jump Bishop Gorman and Shadow Ridge to claim the title, their seventh in boys golf.

“I’m very proud of this group for showing so much heart and grit over the last two days,” Coronado coach Rusty Andersen said. “I’m just extremely happy for these guys to come together as a group and end this season state champions.”

Coronado’s Anderson Lee won the individual title with a two-day score of 6-under 138. He won by four strokes over Spanish Springs’ Harrison Hashimoto.

“I can’t say enough about the work that Anderson puts into his golf game,” Andersen said. “He’s a great teammate and an even better person. I’m happy he’s on our side.”

Coronado’s Brent Chung, Reed’s Tyson Timmons and Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson all finished tied for third at 1-over 145. Shadow Ridge finished third in the team competition at 18-over 594.

Class 3A

Fernley won the 3A team title with a two-day score of 101-over 677 at Mountain Falls on Wednesday.

It finished three strokes ahead of Churchill County (680). Elko was third (695) and Boulder City was fourth (710).

Fernley’s Jacob Holmes won the individual title at 11-over 155. Dayton’s Troy Kepler finished in second, one shot behind. Coral Academy’s Grady Grant was the top Southern golfer, finishing fourth at 19-over 163.

Class 2A

North Tahoe won the 2A team title with a two-day score of 104-over 672 on Wednesday at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko. Incline finished second (685) and Needles was third (737).

North Tahoe’s Ty Whisler won the individual title at 15-over 157, finishing two strokes ahead of Incline’s Sam Lager (159). Lake Mead Academy’s Carter Whitehouse was third at 19-over 161.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
New champions could be coming as spring state week begins
recommend 2
Doral Academy wins 4A boys golf team state title
recommend 3
Boys volleyball playoff preview: 5A state title up for grabs
recommend 4
No. 2 Shadow Ridge routs No. 1 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS
recommend 5
5A softball teams seeking edge with playoffs approaching
recommend 6
Sierra Vista defeats Centennial in boys volleyball — PHOTOS