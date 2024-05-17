Coronado rallies to win 5A boys golf team, individual state titles

The Coronado boys golf team won the Class 5A team state title by one stroke over Bishop Gorman on Thursday in Pahrump, despite starting the round in third.

The Coronado boys golf team shot a two-day total of 11-over 587 to win the Class 5A team state title Thursday at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

The Cougars finished one stroke better than second-place Bishop Gorman (588). Coronado was in third and 10 strokes behind the Gaels after the first day of the tournament Wednesday.

The Cougars shot a second day score of 5-over 293 to jump Bishop Gorman and Shadow Ridge to claim the title, their seventh in boys golf.

“I’m very proud of this group for showing so much heart and grit over the last two days,” Coronado coach Rusty Andersen said. “I’m just extremely happy for these guys to come together as a group and end this season state champions.”

Coronado’s Anderson Lee won the individual title with a two-day score of 6-under 138. He won by four strokes over Spanish Springs’ Harrison Hashimoto.

“I can’t say enough about the work that Anderson puts into his golf game,” Andersen said. “He’s a great teammate and an even better person. I’m happy he’s on our side.”

Coronado’s Brent Chung, Reed’s Tyson Timmons and Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson all finished tied for third at 1-over 145. Shadow Ridge finished third in the team competition at 18-over 594.

Class 3A

Fernley won the 3A team title with a two-day score of 101-over 677 at Mountain Falls on Wednesday.

It finished three strokes ahead of Churchill County (680). Elko was third (695) and Boulder City was fourth (710).

Fernley’s Jacob Holmes won the individual title at 11-over 155. Dayton’s Troy Kepler finished in second, one shot behind. Coral Academy’s Grady Grant was the top Southern golfer, finishing fourth at 19-over 163.

Class 2A

North Tahoe won the 2A team title with a two-day score of 104-over 672 on Wednesday at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko. Incline finished second (685) and Needles was third (737).

North Tahoe’s Ty Whisler won the individual title at 15-over 157, finishing two strokes ahead of Incline’s Sam Lager (159). Lake Mead Academy’s Carter Whitehouse was third at 19-over 161.

