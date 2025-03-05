Coronado rolls past Foothill in softball — PHOTOS
Coronado’s softball team claimed a home win against Foothill on Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Coronado’s softball team, the defending Class 5A state champions, rolled to a 14-4 home win over Foothill on Tuesday.
Alohi Mundon went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run for the Cougars (1-0).
Coronado next plays at Bishop Gorman at 4 p.m. Monday. Foothill (0-1) hosts Liberty at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
