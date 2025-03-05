Coronado rolls past Foothill in softball — PHOTOS

Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) runs to first base against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) slides into home plate to score against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's head coach Lauren Taylor, left, shouts to Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) on her way to score a run against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Charlotte Bendlin (21) gets to third base against Foothill's Isabella Higuera (96) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) pitches to Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Hailey Gilbertson (29) heads to home plate to score a run against Coronado during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Hailey Gilbertson (29) slides into second base against Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Hailey Gilbertson (29) scores a run against Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) hits the ball against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Jazzy Hall (14) gets to first base against Coronado's Jaelyn Ali (7) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Jessica Cadena, right, makes a pass after tagging out Coronado's EllaRae Means (16) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) passes to first base to get out a Foothill player during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) celebrates her run with Sophie Bendlin (6) during a softball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Jordan Ackerman (1) slides for third base as Coronado's Charlotte Bendlin (21) comes up short on the catch during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Aubrie Sisler (9) reacts after a play during a softball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foothill's Jordan Ackerman (1) scores a run against Coronado during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) looks to throw a pass during a softball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Mary Lou Tsunis (10) hits the ball against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto