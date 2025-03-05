58°F
Coronado rolls past Foothill in softball — PHOTOS

Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) runs to first base against Foothill during a softball game at Coron ...
Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) runs to first base against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) slides into home plate to score against Foothill during a softball g ...
Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) slides into home plate to score against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's head coach Lauren Taylor, left, shouts to Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) on her way to ...
Coronado's head coach Lauren Taylor, left, shouts to Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) on her way to score a run against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Charlotte Bendlin (21) gets to third base against Foothill's Isabella Higuera (96) d ...
Coronado's Charlotte Bendlin (21) gets to third base against Foothill's Isabella Higuera (96) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) pitches to Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School o ...
Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) pitches to Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill's Hailey Gilbertson (29) heads to home plate to score a run against Coronado during a ...
Foothill's Hailey Gilbertson (29) heads to home plate to score a run against Coronado during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill's Hailey Gilbertson (29) slides into second base against Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1 ...
Foothill's Hailey Gilbertson (29) slides into second base against Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill's Hailey Gilbertson (29) scores a run against Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) during a soft ...
Foothill's Hailey Gilbertson (29) scores a run against Coronado's Sarah Lopez (5) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) hits the ball against Foothill during a softball game at Coronad ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) hits the ball against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill's Jazzy Hall (14) gets to first base against Coronado's Jaelyn Ali (7) during a softba ...
Foothill's Jazzy Hall (14) gets to first base against Coronado's Jaelyn Ali (7) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill's Jessica Cadena, right, makes a pass after tagging out Coronado's EllaRae Means (16) ...
Foothill's Jessica Cadena, right, makes a pass after tagging out Coronado's EllaRae Means (16) during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) passes to first base to get out a Foothill player during a softb ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) passes to first base to get out a Foothill player during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) celebrates her run with Sophie Bendlin (6) during a softball game a ...
Coronado's Alohi Mundon (8) celebrates her run with Sophie Bendlin (6) during a softball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill's Jordan Ackerman (1) slides for third base as Coronado's Charlotte Bendlin (21) comes ...
Foothill's Jordan Ackerman (1) slides for third base as Coronado's Charlotte Bendlin (21) comes up short on the catch during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Aubrie Sisler (9) reacts after a play during a softball game against Foothill at Cor ...
Coronado's Aubrie Sisler (9) reacts after a play during a softball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill's Jordan Ackerman (1) scores a run against Coronado during a softball game at Coronado ...
Foothill's Jordan Ackerman (1) scores a run against Coronado during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) looks to throw a pass during a softball game against Foothill at ...
Coronado's Bailey Goldberg (1) looks to throw a pass during a softball game against Foothill at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Mary Lou Tsunis (10) hits the ball against Foothill during a softball game at Corona ...
Coronado's Mary Lou Tsunis (10) hits the ball against Foothill during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foothill's Isabella Higuera (96) scores a run during a softball game at Coronado High School on ...
Foothill's Isabella Higuera (96) scores a run during a softball game at Coronado High School on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
March 4, 2025 - 6:56 pm
March 4, 2025 - 6:56 pm
 

Coronado’s softball team, the defending Class 5A state champions, rolled to a 14-4 home win over Foothill on Tuesday.

Alohi Mundon went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run for the Cougars (1-0).

Coronado next plays at Bishop Gorman at 4 p.m. Monday. Foothill (0-1) hosts Liberty at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

