Coronado tops Palo Verde in boys soccer showdown — PHOTOS

Coronado scored early and often to defeat Palo Verde on the road in a boys soccer match Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Palo Verde’s Eder Aguila (19) tries to get through a phalanx of Coronado defenders during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's goalkeeper Logan Pierce looks on after making a stop during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Eric Rojas (21) runs with the ball under pressure from Coronado during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado head coach Dustin Barton, center, takes notes during a break in a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) kicks the ball past Palo Verde defender Jaxon Law (2) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) reacts after a play during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde goalkeeper Landon Blanchard defends against a shot from Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) that went out of bounds during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde Josemartin Ospina brings the ball up the field during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) kicks the ball during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde goalkeeper Landon Blanchard stops a shot from Coronado during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado head coach Dustin Barton, left, looks on during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Gavin Flickinger, right, celebrates the team’s goal during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Shilo Stephenson (18) kicks the ball in front of Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Ben Aronow heads the ball above Palo Verde’s Aaron Perez (7) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Dylan Flores brings the ball up the field during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Ben Aronow (15) celebrates his goal with Liam Bringhurst (12) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's defender Ben Aronow (15) and Coronado's midfielder Liam Bringhurst (12) celebraduring a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado goalkeeper Logan Pierce kicks the ball during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde goalkeeper Landon Blanchard keeps his eye on the ball as Coronado's Gavin Flickinger (11) passes during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado goalkeeper Logan Pierce stops the ball against Palo Verde’s Eric Rojas (21) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Shilo Stephenson (18) kicks the ball past Coronado's Austin Kiernan (7) during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde goalkeeper Landon Blanchard dives for a shot from Coronado that hit a goalpost during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Ben Aronow (15) kicks the ball past Palo Verde’s Shilo Stephenson (18) and Palo Verde goalkeeper Landon Blanchard to score during a soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde’s boys soccer team honored its seniors before the start of its final home game of the season Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the celebration didn’t last long. A scorching-hot Coronado team came out of the matchup with a 7-0 victory.

The Panthers became the first and only team to hold the Cougars to a single goal this season when the two teams met Sept. 18, though Coronado still won 1-0.

Palo Verde couldn’t replicate that defensive blueprint Tuesday. Coronado started the game scoring early and often.

Junior Gavin Flickinger, the Cougars’ leading scorer, gave the team the lead five minutes into the first half. He took the ball near midfield and got by a majority of the Panthers’ defenders for an unassisted goal.

Coronado scored again five minutes later to go up 2-0 after senior Ben Aronow finished off a pass from junior Dylan Flores. A quick passing play gave the Cougars another goal soon after, then Aronow scored on a corner kick for the team’s fourth goal of the game.

Coronado was up 6-0 by halftime and took its starters out for the majority of the second half.

Goalie Logan Pierce, who wasn’t tested much in the first half, made two impressive saves back-to-back with about 10 minutes left to complete his 15th shutout.

Coronado had problems scoring its last game, a 2-0 win over Las Vegas High on Oct. 16. Coach Dustin Barton said it was good for his team to face some adversity.

Tuesday was a much different story for Barton and his team.

“This was just one of those games where everything clicked,” Barton said. “We sure like to play that way.”