Coronado tops Palo Verde in boys soccer showdown — PHOTOS
Coronado scored early and often to defeat Palo Verde on the road in a boys soccer match Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Palo Verde’s boys soccer team honored its seniors before the start of its final home game of the season Tuesday.
Unfortunately, the celebration didn’t last long. A scorching-hot Coronado team came out of the matchup with a 7-0 victory.
The Panthers became the first and only team to hold the Cougars to a single goal this season when the two teams met Sept. 18, though Coronado still won 1-0.
Palo Verde couldn’t replicate that defensive blueprint Tuesday. Coronado started the game scoring early and often.
Junior Gavin Flickinger, the Cougars’ leading scorer, gave the team the lead five minutes into the first half. He took the ball near midfield and got by a majority of the Panthers’ defenders for an unassisted goal.
Coronado scored again five minutes later to go up 2-0 after senior Ben Aronow finished off a pass from junior Dylan Flores. A quick passing play gave the Cougars another goal soon after, then Aronow scored on a corner kick for the team’s fourth goal of the game.
Coronado was up 6-0 by halftime and took its starters out for the majority of the second half.
Goalie Logan Pierce, who wasn’t tested much in the first half, made two impressive saves back-to-back with about 10 minutes left to complete his 15th shutout.
Coronado had problems scoring its last game, a 2-0 win over Las Vegas High on Oct. 16. Coach Dustin Barton said it was good for his team to face some adversity.
Tuesday was a much different story for Barton and his team.
“This was just one of those games where everything clicked,” Barton said. “We sure like to play that way.”