Coronado volleyball knocks off champ, heads to state final — PHOTOS

The Coronado boys volleyball team defeated two-time defending Class 5A state champ Shadow Ridge in the state semifinals. Here is a roundup of Thursday’s playoff action.

Shadow Ridge setter Angel Lopez (9) bumps the ball during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shadow Ridge setter Angel Lopez (9) cheers during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Shadow Ridge student section cheers for their team during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shadow Ridge setter Trevor Grondahl (1) sets the ball during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shadow Ridge setter Kingston Jerome (12) gets pumped up during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado outside hitter Dane Galvin (7) hits the ball over the net during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado setter Braxton Rowley (1) serves the ball during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado defensive specialist Noah Price (2) bumps the ball during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado setter Braxton Rowley (1) tips the ball over the net during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado players celebrate winning the first set during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado players and students from the student section celebrate Coronado winning during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado players celebrate as fans in the stands cheer them on during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado players and students from the student section celebrate Coronado winning during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado players and students from the student section celebrate Coronado winning during a Class 5A high school boys volleyball state semifinal game between Coronado and Shadow Ridge at Coronado on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Dexter Brimhall had 15 kills and five blocks as Coronado dethroned two-time defending Class 5A boys volleyball state champion Shadow Ridge with a 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 25-13 home victory Thursday in the state semifinals.

Coronado (23-4), the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League, will face Palo Verde in the state championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sunrise Mountain.

Dane Galvin had 10 kills, and Jayden Bell added five blocks for the Cougars against the Mustangs (17-8), the No. 2 seed from the Desert League.

— No. 2M Palo Verde 3, No. 1D Green Valley 0: At Green Valley, Blake Madsen logged 31 assists, 12 digs and five kills to lead the Panthers (29-8) to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 victory over the Gators (27-10). Cole Manning added 10 digs and nine kills, and Dylan Ho had 12 kills for Palo Verde.

Class 3A

— No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Valley 0: At Boulder City, Brady Sorenson recorded 10 kills to help the Eagles (25-6) roll to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 victory over Valley (19-8) in the state semifinals. Travis Hess added nine kills and five blocks, and Roman Rose had three aces for the Eagles. Boulder City plays Virgin Valley for the state championship at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Sunrise Mountain.

— No. 1D Virgin Valley 3, No. 2M Coral Academy 1: At Virgin Valley, McKay Mulitalo had 14 kills and 14 digs as the Bulldogs (24-11) nabbed a 25-18, 25-22, 28-30, 25-20 win over the Falcons (15-16). Maruli Panjaitan added 40 assists, and Andrew Muniz had 16 digs for Virgin Valley.

Baseball

Class 4A

— No. 1M Durango 11, No. 4S Eldorado 1: At Durango, Teagan Payne pitched a five-inning two-hitter to lead the Trailblazers (23-7) past the Sundevils (15-14) in a state second-round game. Jayden Shuford went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Durango, and teammates Luke DeSoto and Aiden Ferrell had two hits and two RBIs apiece. The Trailblazers host Sierra Vista at 11 a.m. Saturday in a winners’ bracket game, and Eldorado plays at Western at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

— No. 1S Sierra Vista 14, No. 2D Clark 3: At Sierra Vista, Mark Hyde struck out six while earning a five-inning victory as the Mountain Lions (25-6) downed the Chargers (12-11). Dallas Smith went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help Sierra Vista, and teammate Jayson Schmeisser went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Clark hosts Cheyenne at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

— No. 3S Bonanza 9, No. 1D Tech 5: At Tech, Michael Garcia went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs as the Bengals (14-16) jumped ahead with a four-run third inning and held on for a victory over the Roadrunners (25-6). Bonanza plays at Silverado at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Tech hosts Doral Academy at 4 p.m. Friday.

— No. 2S Silverado 4, No. 2M Rancho 1: At Rancho, Hogan Hawkins pitched a complete-game three-hitter for the Skyhawks (18-12) in a win over the Rams (16-15). Xavier Troilo went 2-for-2 with a double for Silverado. Rancho hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 4 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A

— No. 1M The Meadows 4, No. 2D Moapa Valley 3: At Lyon Middle School, James Nelson struck out seven while scattering three hits to help the Mustangs (25-9) clinch a berth in the state tournament. The Meadows will face Virgin Valley in the Southern Region title game at 1 p.m. Friday at Hunter Sports Park, needing to win twice to claim the No. 1 seed at the state tournament. Earlier Thursday, Jordan Almendarez went 4-for-4 with a triple as The Meadows eliminated Boulder City, the Mountain’s No. 2 seed, 14-4.

Class 2A

No. 1 Lake Mead 15, No, 4 Awaken Christian 0

No. 2 Needles 14, No. 3 White Pine 4

Class 1A

No. 1C Indian Springs 15, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 5

No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 15, No. 2C Round Mountain 0

Softball

Class 4A

— No. 1M Desert Oasis 4, No. 4S Doral Academy 2: At Desert Oasis, the Diamondbacks (14-8) defeated the Dragons (14-13) in a state second-round game. Desert Oasis hosts Basic at 11 a.m. Saturday in a winners’ bracket game, and Doral Academy will get a bye through Friday’s elimination game because of a Mojave forfeit.

— No. 1S Basic 8, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 1: At Basic, Mia Frias went 2-for-3 and scored a run to help the Wolves (21-6) defeat the Spartans (16-12). Samantha Marquez added two RBIs for Basic. Cimarron-Memorial hosts Legacy at 4 p.m. Friday in an elimination game.

— No. 1D Rancho 6, No. 3S Spring Valley 5: At Rancho, the Rams (15-3) edged the Grizzlies (12-15). Rancho hosts Sierra Vista at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Spring Valley hosts Clark at 4 p.m. Friday.

— No. 2S Sierra Vista 9, No. 2M Tech 4: At Tech, the Mountain Lions (16-10) nabbed a victory over the Roadrunners (10-11). Tech hosts Foothill at 4 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A

— No. 2M Pahrump Valley 5, No. 1D Virgin Valley 1: At Pahrump Valley, the Trojans took control with a three-run fourth inning and clinched a berth in next week’s state tournament. Pahrump Valley will play at Boulder City in the Southern Region title game at 2:30 p.m. Friday, needing to win twice to claim the No. 1 seed at the state tournament. Earlier Thursday, Julia Leavitt, Ava Noel and Ana Tausinga homered as Virgin Valley eliminated Moapa Valley, the Desert’s No. 2 seed, 17-1.

Class 2A

No. 1 Needles 15, No, 4 Awaken Christian 0

No. 2 White Pine 4, No. 3 Lincoln County 0

Class 1A

No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 10, No. 4 Tonopah 9 (9)

No. 2 Round Mountain 6, No. 3 Indian Springs 3