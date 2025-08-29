Coronado wins individual, team girls golf match — PHOTOS
Coronado won the individual and team events at a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match Thursday at Highland Falls. Here are photos from the match.
Coronado’s Grace Oh won a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match with a score of 2-under 70 at Highland Falls Golf Club on Thursday.
Liberty’s Layla Prosser and Coronado’s Sophia Medlin both finished tied for second at 1-under 71.
Coronado, the defending 5A team state champion, won the team tournament at 4-over 292. Palo Verde finished second at 17-over 305.
