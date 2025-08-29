85°F
Coronado wins individual, team girls golf match — PHOTOS

Coronado’s Grace Oh tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Grace Oh laughs as she talks to other golfers during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Golfers warm up before their tee times Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Golfers from various teams talk with Palo Verde’s coach Kelly Glass before a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Golfers walk to the next hole during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Clark’s Alliah Jordan tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Liberty’s Layla Prosser tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Clark’s Allah Jordan walks to the next hole during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Palo Verde’s Rivers Common attempts to putt the ball during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Palo Verde’s Rivers Common attempts to putt the ball during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Clark’s Alliah Jordan attempts to putt the ball during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Liberty’s Layla Prosser grabs her ball after making a putt during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado’s Sophia Medlin walks to the next hole Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Palo Verde’s Rivers Common tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado’s Sophia Medlin tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Clark’s Alliah Jordan tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Clark’s Alliah Jordan tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Clark’s Alliah Jordan tees off Thursday afternoon during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Parents watch a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Coronado’s Grace Oh talks with her coach during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Sage Parry attempts to putt the ball during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Clark’s Emma Allen attempts to putt the ball during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Emma Allen reacts after a hole during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Ellie Prosser tees off during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Ellie Prosser tees off during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Palo Verde’s Chaemin Park walks to the next hole during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
The third group of golfers moves to the next hole during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
The third group of golfers moves to the next hole during a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match at Highland Falls Golf Club in Las Vegas Aug. 28, 2025.(Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2025 - 6:14 pm
 

Coronado’s Grace Oh won a Class 5A Desert League girls golf match with a score of 2-under 70 at Highland Falls Golf Club on Thursday.

Liberty’s Layla Prosser and Coronado’s Sophia Medlin both finished tied for second at 1-under 71.

Coronado, the defending 5A team state champion, won the team tournament at 4-over 292. Palo Verde finished second at 17-over 305.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

