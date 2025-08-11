Cross country preview: Shadow Ridge looks to repeat despite changes

The Shadow Ridge boys and girls cross country teams are hoping to defend their state titles this year despite losing some key figures in the offseason.

Shadow Ridge’s Elynn Okuda crosses the finish line during the Red Rock Running Company Invitational cross country meet at James Regional Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Cannon Bishop crosses the finish line during the Red Rock Running Company Invitational cross country meet at James Regional Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elynn Okuda of Shadow Ridge crosses the finish line during the 5A Southern girls cross country region meet at Veterans Memorial Park, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Shadow Ridge cross country program pulled off a nearly impossible feat last fall by winning 5A state championships in both the boys and girls divisions.

Then the head coaches retired.

In a planned move, boys coach Andrew Flynn and girls coach Mark Jimenez left the program they had built just after leading their teams to titles. But their returning athletes were left in good hands, as assistant track coaches Michael Smith and Richard Frank have taken charge as co-head coaches.

“We knew the coaches were going to be retiring after the season, and they asked if we wanted to do it,” said Smith, who is also the distance coach for the school’s track team. “We initially said no, but at the last minute we decided to go into it together.”

And together, they see their teams competing for a third boys state title in four years and a second consecutive crown for the girls.

“As long as we do what we did last year, I see us getting to where we need to be,” Frank said. “So far, it’s been a seamless transition.”

Boys squads

The Mustangs lost standout runners Carson Wetzel, Justin Rawe and Landon Larsen — three of the state’s top distance runners — to graduation after the 2024-25 season. Wetzel finished second individually in last year’s state meet and Rawe was third, so the coaches know they have a sizable hole to fill.

“Unfortunately, those were once-in-a-lifetime, top athletes,” Smith said. “But they brought up the younger kids and I think they’ll fill those spots well.”

Junior Cannon Bishop and seniors Dylan Bailey and Benjamin Ferre are viewed as the program’s future and will be relied upon to help lift the Mustangs past traditional powers Coronado, Palo Verde and Desert Oasis. Additionally, powerhouse Sky Pointe moves up from 4A this season and will be in the mix.

The competition will face similar challenges. Most top 5A individuals graduated in the spring, leaving Faith Lutheran’s Brady Anderson as the top contender heading into the season. Close to a half-dozen teams are eyeing this year’s title, and most will have a legitimate shot.

In 4A action, Clark, Tech and Basic look strong, especially with Sky Pointe out of the way. Northern teams have dominated in recent 3A seasons, though the Moapa Valley boys will look to break the streak.

Girls squads

The Mustangs return two of their top three girls from last year’s squad. Senior Elynn Okuda and junior Ryen Hughes both are viewed as potential individual state champions, and Frank likes his strong class of freshmen. Okuda finished fifth in state last year and is ranked second among returners.

The girls’ top competition is likely to come from the same opponents the boys will be watching — Coronado, Bishop Gorman, Palo Verde and Sky Pointe. Coronado looks the strongest, but several Northern teams also are expected to compete for the state title. The girls defeated Galena by just nine points in last year’s state meet.

In 4A competition, Clark and Western look strong, and Pahrump will face a mountain of gifted Northern teams in the battle for the 3A crown.

The 2025 season opens Saturday with several teams competing in the Thompson Twilight 5K at Henderson’s Mission Hills Park.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.