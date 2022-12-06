2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team
Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team
First Team
Jackson Graham, Coronado — The senior took seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished 10th at state.
Jordan Kreisberger, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore won the Class 4A state title by more than 33 seconds for the team state champion Gaels, and also won the Desert Region meet.
Landon Larsen, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore finished sixth in the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished 13th at state.
Kayleb Longoria, Liberty — The junior came in fourth at the Class 4A state meet and finished fifth at the Desert Region meet.
Jack McMahon, Legacy — The sophomore finished third in the Class 4A state meet and finished runner-up at the Desert Region meet.
Nathan Nations, Sierra Vista — The junior won the Class 4A Mountain Region meet by more than 29 seconds and finished runner-up at state.
Anthony Nisley, Bishop Gorman — The junior came in fifth place at the Class 4A state meet and finished third in the Desert Region meet.
Andrew Poirier, Green Valley — The sophomore finished third in the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished sixth at state.
Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore won the Class 5A state championship and also won the Southern Region title.
Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore took fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished eighth at state as the top-finishing runner for the team state champion Mustangs.
Coach of the Year
Andrew Flynn, Shadow Ridge — He guided the Mustangs to the Class 5A state team championship.
Second Team
Diego Chavez, Green Valley — The senior finished second in the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished seventh at state.
Kyle Gwerder, SECTA — The sophomore finished fourth at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and finished eighth at state.
Mason Hardy, Basic — The sophomore came in third at the Class 4A Mountain Region meet and finished sixth at state.
Jack Medina, Sky Pointe — The sophomore won the Class 3A Southern region title and finished fourth at state.
Caleb Mosley, Foothill — The sophomore finished eighth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and came in 14th at state.
Giovanni Moya, Bishop Gorman — The senior finished 10th at Class 4A state meet after finishing fourth at the Desert Region meet.
Bryce Philbeck, Bishop Gorman — The junior finished ninth at the Class 4A state meet after finishing sixth in the Desert Region meet.
Nolan Richey, Centennial — The senior finished ninth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished 16th at state.
Marcus Shambaugh, Moapa Valley — The senior finished second at the Class 3A Southern Region meet and finished sixth at state.
Ayden Timko, SECTA — The sophomore came in second at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and finished seventh at state.
Honorable mention
Trent Day, Basic
Luke Dennett, Basic
Carson Gwerder, SECTA
William Higgins, Coronado
Ethan Hughes, Shadow Ridge
Alexander Ibarra, Foothill
Landon Loveless, Sky Pointe
Tyler Pfefferkorn, Faith Lutheran
Jose Rios, Bishop Gorman
Daniel Sims, Bishop Gorman
Dominic Tsao, Desert Oasis
Mordechia Yadegar, Moapa Valley
