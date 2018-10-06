Diamondbacks’ Conner Nicholas adds to impressive season

Conner Nicholas picked up his fourth victory in an invitational meet this season by capturing the large-school race of the Lake Mead Invitational on Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Desert Oasis’ Conner Nicholas isn’t new to the winner’s circle.

The Diamondbacks senior may even have a standing reservation there.

Nicholas completed the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 21.3 seconds, a little more than 11 seconds ahead of Palo Verde’s Noah Jordan (16:32.6). He also won three invitationals — Palo Verde’s Labor Day Classic, the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational and the Four Corners Invitational in Flagstaff, Arizona — in September.

Arbor View’s Noah Ayala finished third in 16:40.6 and helped the Aggies to the team championship.

Arbor View finished with 74 points, four fewer than Desert Oasis. Centennial was third with 82, and Shadow Ridge took fourth with 101.

In the boys small-school race, Valley’s Christian Franklin continued his strong season with his sixth victory.

Franklin posted the day’s best time, winning easily in 16:18.7. Moapa Valley’s Preston Humes was second in 17:12.6.

Franklin has won the the Pahrump Valley Invitational, the UNLV Invitational, Foothill’s Falcon Invitational and a pair of weekday meets, all since Sept. 13.

His efforts helped Valley finish second in the team competition Saturday. Pahrump won the small-school race with 56 points. Valley had 72, to hold off Somerset-Losee (75) for third.

Desert Pines’ Jazmin Felix ran away with the girls large-school race, winning in 19:16.3.

Green Valley’s Mia Smith took second in 19:45, and Sierra Vista’s Sarriah Brown was third in 19:50.7.

Team Australia won the girls large-school team title with 74 points. Faith Lutheran grabbed second with 85 points, followed by Centennial (92) and Palo Verde (149).

In the girls small-school race, the duo of Shelby Olson and Emma Humes helped Moapa Valley to the team championship.

Olson won the race in 20:14.9, and Humes finished second in 20:36.7 as the Pirates had a total of 47 points. Valley, led by Frida Reyes’ third-place finish in 20:56.4, was second with 64 points. Boulder City was third with 67.