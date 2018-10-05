Roundup: Centennial’s Noah Norris wins tight race

Centennial’s Noah Norris edged teammate Adam Ganz and Palo Verde’s John List by less than a second Thursday to win a 2.1-mile boys cross country race at Floyd Lamb Park.

Norris finished in 11 minutes, 35.86 seconds. Ganz was second in 11:36.52, just seven one-hundredths of a second ahead of List.

Centennial placed seven runners among the top eight to easily win the meet with 18 points.

Palo Verde was second with 68, followed by Legacy (87), Bonanza (101), Las Vegas (137), Rancho (156), Sky Pointe (177) and Founders Academy (246).

Girls

Kloe Littleman led a Centennial sweep of the top eight spots in the girls meet.

Littleman won the 2.1-mile race in 13:51.09, holding off teammate Ashley Roberts (13:52.43).

Centennial’s Bailey Roberts was third in 14:08.9 just ahead of the Bulldogs’ Kaylee Hoover (14:09.16).

Centennial finished with the minimum 15 points. Palo Verde was second with 54, followed by Las Vegas with 90 and Sky Pointe with 99.