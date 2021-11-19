Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Desert Oasis celebrates after winning the Class 4A girls state cross country championship at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. (Curtis Cowan photo)

Palo Verde's Claire Killpack is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Centennial's MacKenna Calvin is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Desert Oasis' Noemie Guechida is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Cimarron-Memorial's Olivia Garcia is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Moapa Valley's Emma Humes is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Leah Okuda is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Bishop Gorman's Sophie Kellogg is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Isabella Stosich is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Desert Oasis' Curtis Cowan is the Coach of the Year on the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Foothill's Soleil Fullmer is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Boulder City's Mary Henderson is a member of the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

First team

MacKenna Calvin, Centennial — The freshman was third at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 20:10.2 and finished ninth at state.

Soleil Fullmer, Foothill — The junior ran a 19:30.8 to win the Class 5A Southern Region championship and finished fifth at the state meet.

Olivia Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior won the Class 4A state championship by nearly 13 seconds with a time of 20:31.5.

Noemie Guechida, Desert Oasis — The junior finished as the Class 4A runner-up with a time of 20:43.3 and led the team to the state championship.

Mary Henderson, Boulder City — The senior finished third at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 20:36 after taking second at the regional meet.

Emma Humes, Moapa Valley — The senior finished as the Class 3A state runner-up with a time of 20:35 after winning the regional meet.

Sophie Kellogg, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was second in the Class 5A state meet with a time of 19:48 and also finished second at regionals.

Claire Killpack, Palo Verde — The senior ran a 20:50 to finish 10th at the Class 5A state meet after also taking 10th at regionals.

Leah Okuda, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore ran a 20:53.4 to finish eighth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took 11th at state.

Isabella Stosich, Shadow Ridge — The senior ran a 20:28.4 to finish fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and was eighth at state.

Coach of the Year

Curtis Cowan, Desert Oasis — He led the Diamondbacks to the Class 4A state championship, the first girls team title for the school in any sport.

Second team

Alexis Abney, Shadow Ridge — The senior ran a 20:32.9 to finish fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took 15th at state.

Zoe Christensen, Arbor View — The junior finished 14th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 21:25.3 and took 20th at state.

Abigail Danlag, Coronado — The senior finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 20:40.9 and took 12th at state.

Kelly Denninghoff, Virgin Valley — The senior was third at the Class 3A Southern Region meet with a time of 21:58.1 and took fourth at state.

Ella Hone, Coronado — The junior finished 15th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 21:28.6 and took 23rd at state.

Sienna Maisano, Liberty — The freshman finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 21:36.14.

Helen Mebrahtu, Spring Valley — The senior finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 21:21.9.

Ellie Reese, Shadow Ridge — The junior finished seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 20:48.1 and took 14th at state.

Nykita Rustad, Spring Valley — The senior finished fifth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 21:59.2.

Alana Sangprasit, Coronado — The junior finished 13th at the Class 5A state meet with a time of 21:07.

Honorable mention

Maria Acosta, Desert Oasis

Hope Esquer, Liberty

Bailey Hollis, Arbor View

Aida Kiel, Clark

Vera Lee, Liberty

Tessa Lendis, Arbor View

Mya Libatique, Desert Oasis

Alexa McAfee, Green Valley

Jalissa Oberlay, Desert Oasis

Kennedy Okuda, Shadow Ridge

Abigail Snodgrass, Faith Lutheran

Adrianna Tsao, Desert Oasis

Jersey Tsosie, Pahranagat Valley

Jazmin Venner-Charris, Tech

Autumn Viscardo, Coronado

Jenna Walters, Virgin Valley

Annalise Welker, Shadow Ridge