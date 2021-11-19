2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team
Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.
First team
MacKenna Calvin, Centennial — The freshman was third at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 20:10.2 and finished ninth at state.
Soleil Fullmer, Foothill — The junior ran a 19:30.8 to win the Class 5A Southern Region championship and finished fifth at the state meet.
Olivia Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior won the Class 4A state championship by nearly 13 seconds with a time of 20:31.5.
Noemie Guechida, Desert Oasis — The junior finished as the Class 4A runner-up with a time of 20:43.3 and led the team to the state championship.
Mary Henderson, Boulder City — The senior finished third at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 20:36 after taking second at the regional meet.
Emma Humes, Moapa Valley — The senior finished as the Class 3A state runner-up with a time of 20:35 after winning the regional meet.
Sophie Kellogg, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was second in the Class 5A state meet with a time of 19:48 and also finished second at regionals.
Claire Killpack, Palo Verde — The senior ran a 20:50 to finish 10th at the Class 5A state meet after also taking 10th at regionals.
Leah Okuda, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore ran a 20:53.4 to finish eighth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took 11th at state.
Isabella Stosich, Shadow Ridge — The senior ran a 20:28.4 to finish fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and was eighth at state.
Coach of the Year
Curtis Cowan, Desert Oasis — He led the Diamondbacks to the Class 4A state championship, the first girls team title for the school in any sport.
Second team
Alexis Abney, Shadow Ridge — The senior ran a 20:32.9 to finish fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and took 15th at state.
Zoe Christensen, Arbor View — The junior finished 14th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 21:25.3 and took 20th at state.
Abigail Danlag, Coronado — The senior finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 20:40.9 and took 12th at state.
Kelly Denninghoff, Virgin Valley — The senior was third at the Class 3A Southern Region meet with a time of 21:58.1 and took fourth at state.
Ella Hone, Coronado — The junior finished 15th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 21:28.6 and took 23rd at state.
Sienna Maisano, Liberty — The freshman finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 21:36.14.
Helen Mebrahtu, Spring Valley — The senior finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 21:21.9.
Ellie Reese, Shadow Ridge — The junior finished seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region meet with a time of 20:48.1 and took 14th at state.
Nykita Rustad, Spring Valley — The senior finished fifth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 21:59.2.
Alana Sangprasit, Coronado — The junior finished 13th at the Class 5A state meet with a time of 21:07.
Honorable mention
Maria Acosta, Desert Oasis
Hope Esquer, Liberty
Bailey Hollis, Arbor View
Aida Kiel, Clark
Vera Lee, Liberty
Tessa Lendis, Arbor View
Mya Libatique, Desert Oasis
Alexa McAfee, Green Valley
Jalissa Oberlay, Desert Oasis
Kennedy Okuda, Shadow Ridge
Abigail Snodgrass, Faith Lutheran
Adrianna Tsao, Desert Oasis
Jersey Tsosie, Pahranagat Valley
Jazmin Venner-Charris, Tech
Autumn Viscardo, Coronado
Jenna Walters, Virgin Valley
Annalise Welker, Shadow Ridge