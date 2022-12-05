Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

First Team

MacKenna Calvin, Centennial — The sophomore won the Class 5A Southern Region championship and finished 18th at state.

Kennedy Cox, Sky Pointe — The senior finished fifth at the Class 3A state meet after coming in second at the Southern Region meet.

Liliana Devora, Palo Verde — The sophomore finished fourth in the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished 10th at state.

Soleil Fullmer, Foothill — The senior finished fifth at the Class 5A state meet after also finishing fifth in the Southern Region meet.

Noemia Guechida, Desert Oasis — The senior won the Class 4A state championship by more than 20 seconds after winning the Mountain Region championship for the Diamondbacks, who also won the state team title.

Sienna Maisano, Liberty — The sophomore finished second in the Class 4A state meet after finishing second in the Southern Region meet.

Elynn Okuda, Shadow Ridge — The freshman came in third in the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished 11th at state.

Janelle Rivo, Sierra Vista — The senior came in fourth at the Class 4A state meet after finishing third at the Desert Region meet.

Vianey Toledo, Clark — The sophomore won the Class 4A Desert Region meet and finished third at state.

Jenna Walters, Virgin Valley — The sophomore won the Class 3A state championship after winning the Southern Region meet by more than 33 seconds.

Coach of the Year

Curtis Cowan, Desert Oasis — He guided the Diamondbacks to the Class 4A state team and individual championships.

Second Team

Leara Alcala, Silverado — The junior finished fourth at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and finished seventh at state.

Leah Okuda, Shadow Ridge — The junior finished second in the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished 29th at state.

Elliot Davidson, Sky Pointe — The junior finished third at the Class 3A Southern Region meet and finished sixth at state.

Charlotte Gillett, Clark — The senior finished in fifth at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and finished ninth at state.

Evangeline Gladden, Clark — The freshman came in second at the Class 4A Desert Region meet and finished sixth at state.

Ava Grobl, Desert Oasis — The sophomore finished fifth at the Class 4A Mountain Region meet and finished eighth at state.

Vera Lee, Coronado — The sophomore came in eighth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished 21st at state.

Mya Libatique, Desert Oasis — The sophomore finished fifth at the Class 4A state meet after finishing fourth at the Mountain Region meet.

Gabriella Martinez, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore finished in sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet and finished 20th at state.

Adrianna Tsao, Desert Oasis — The senior came in third in the Class 4A Desert Region meet and finished 12th at state.

Honorable Mention

Delaney Archer, Liberty

Ella Christensen, Sky Pointe

Zoe Christensen, Arbor View

Hope Esquer, Liberty

Jaqueline Garcia, Canyon Springs

Kandice Gladden, Clark

Brylin Horsley, Sky Pointe

Alexa McAfee, Green Valley

Brooke-Lynn Miller, Coronado

Athena McKinney, Coronado

Mia Musemici, Desert Oasis

Lilly Ochoa, Liberty

Sage Serenco, Palo Verde

