Nevada Preps

Defending 5A flag football champ Palo Verde defeats Coronado — PHOTOS

Coronado quarterback Bailey Goldberg gets her flags pulled during a high school flag football game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde wide receiver Savannah Lunkwitz celebrates a touchdown during a high school flag football game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado quarterback Bailey Goldberg runs during a high school flag football game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde running back Zayla Robinson goes for a conversion during a high school flag football game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde quarterback Yolana Huff throws the ball during a high school flag football game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Palo Verde players celebrate a touchdown during a high school flag football game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado safety Mariana Tollstrup kicks the ball during a high school flag football game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Coronado wide receiver Micah Weiss signals that she has the ball during a high school flag football game between Coronado and Palo Verde at Coronado High School Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2025 - 8:33 am
 

Palo Verde’s flag football team, the reigning Class 5A state champion, opened its season with a 31-19 win at Coronado on Thursday night.

Freshman Savannah Lunkwitz had 10 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (1-0).

Palo Verde next plays Foothill at 4 p.m. Friday in a tournament in Mesquite. Coronado (0-2) hosts Cadence at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

