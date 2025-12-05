Defending 5A flag football champ Palo Verde defeats Coronado — PHOTOS
Palo Verde’s flag football team, the 2025 Class 5A flag football state champion, opened its season with a win at Coronado. Here are photos from the game.
Palo Verde’s flag football team, the reigning Class 5A state champion, opened its season with a 31-19 win at Coronado on Thursday night.
Freshman Savannah Lunkwitz had 10 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers (1-0).
Palo Verde next plays Foothill at 4 p.m. Friday in a tournament in Mesquite. Coronado (0-2) hosts Cadence at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
