Nevada Preps

Defending champs at No. 1 in 5A baseball in final rankings

Palo Verde's Keimani Johnson, center left, celebrates his run against Shadow Ridge with teammates during a baseball game at Palo Verde High School on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Baseball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (21-7)

2. Basic (16-6)

3. Bishop Gorman (17-10)

4. Faith Lutheran (16-13)

5. Las Vegas (18-9)

Class 4A

1. Durango (21-6)

2. Sierra Vista (17-8)

3. Silverado (15-8)

4. Tech (19-9)

5. Legacy (9-13)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (20-7-1)

2. The Meadows (15-12)

3. Boulder City (15-11)

4. Virgin Valley (18-8-1)

5. Moapa Valley (16-10)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

The Meadows at SLAM! Nevada

Coronado at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Centennial at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Foothill at Las Vegas

Shadow Ridge at Desert Oasis

Green Valley at Basic

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City

Wednesday

Basic at Green Valley

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

Las Vegas at Foothill

Faith Lutheran at Centennial

Thursday

Sierra Vista at Arbor View

Boulder City at Pahrump Valley

Softball

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (16-0)

2. Arbor View (15-8)

3. Centennial (13-11)

4. Shadow Ridge (12-7)

5. Liberty (13-7-2)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (20-3)

2. Legacy (19-6)

3. Tech (15-8)

4. Basic (11-10)

5. Sierra Vista (6-6)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (16-7)

2. SLAM! Nevada (19-3)

3. Pahrump Valley (20-8)

4. Moapa Valley (16-4)

5. Virgin Valley (22-7)

Games to watch

All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Doral Academy at Sierra Vista

Tech at Desert Oasis

Centennial at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Liberty at Centennial

Palo Verde at Coronado

Arbor View at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Basic at Doral Academy

Sierra Vista at Spring Valley

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley

Thursday

Tech at Coronado

Basic at Green Valley

Spring Valley at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Boulder City, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Class 5A

1. Coronado (33-2)

2. Shadow Ridge (21-4)

3. Palo Verde (15-8)

4. Centennial (25-9)

5. Arbor View (18-16)

Class 4A

1. Sky Pointe (21-8)

2. Basic (24-10)

3. Legacy (20-8)

4. Del Sol (16-12)

5. Liberty (20-11)

Class 3A

1. Coral Academy (15-5)

2. Boulder City (27-8)

3. Virgin Valley (24-9)

4. Valley (16-8)

5. Moapa Valley (9-9)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Centennial at Palo Verde

Coronado at Liberty

Arbor View at Green Valley

Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis

Sunrise Mountain at Mojave

Wednesday

Legacy at Sierra Vista

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley

Thursday

Centennial at Sierra Vista

Foothill at Coronado

Arbor View at Desert Oasis

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal

