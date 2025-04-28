Defending champs at No. 1 in 5A baseball in final rankings
Check out where the top baseball, softball and boys volleyball teams stand in the Review-Journal’s final spring high school rankings.
Baseball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (21-7)
2. Basic (16-6)
3. Bishop Gorman (17-10)
4. Faith Lutheran (16-13)
5. Las Vegas (18-9)
Class 4A
1. Durango (21-6)
2. Sierra Vista (17-8)
3. Silverado (15-8)
4. Tech (19-9)
5. Legacy (9-13)
Class 3A
1. Pahrump Valley (20-7-1)
2. The Meadows (15-12)
3. Boulder City (15-11)
4. Virgin Valley (18-8-1)
5. Moapa Valley (16-10)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
The Meadows at SLAM! Nevada
Coronado at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Centennial at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Foothill at Las Vegas
Shadow Ridge at Desert Oasis
Green Valley at Basic
Pahrump Valley at Boulder City
Wednesday
Basic at Green Valley
Palo Verde at Arbor View
Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge
Bishop Gorman at Coronado
Las Vegas at Foothill
Faith Lutheran at Centennial
Thursday
Sierra Vista at Arbor View
Boulder City at Pahrump Valley
Softball
Class 5A
1. Palo Verde (16-0)
2. Arbor View (15-8)
3. Centennial (13-11)
4. Shadow Ridge (12-7)
5. Liberty (13-7-2)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (20-3)
2. Legacy (19-6)
3. Tech (15-8)
4. Basic (11-10)
5. Sierra Vista (6-6)
Class 3A
1. Boulder City (16-7)
2. SLAM! Nevada (19-3)
3. Pahrump Valley (20-8)
4. Moapa Valley (16-4)
5. Virgin Valley (22-7)
Games to watch
All games at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Doral Academy at Sierra Vista
Tech at Desert Oasis
Centennial at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Tuesday
Liberty at Centennial
Palo Verde at Coronado
Arbor View at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Basic at Doral Academy
Sierra Vista at Spring Valley
Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley
Thursday
Tech at Coronado
Basic at Green Valley
Spring Valley at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Virgin Valley at Boulder City, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Class 5A
1. Coronado (33-2)
2. Shadow Ridge (21-4)
3. Palo Verde (15-8)
4. Centennial (25-9)
5. Arbor View (18-16)
Class 4A
1. Sky Pointe (21-8)
2. Basic (24-10)
3. Legacy (20-8)
4. Del Sol (16-12)
5. Liberty (20-11)
Class 3A
1. Coral Academy (15-5)
2. Boulder City (27-8)
3. Virgin Valley (24-9)
4. Valley (16-8)
5. Moapa Valley (9-9)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Centennial at Palo Verde
Coronado at Liberty
Arbor View at Green Valley
Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis
Sunrise Mountain at Mojave
Wednesday
Legacy at Sierra Vista
Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley
Thursday
Centennial at Sierra Vista
Foothill at Coronado
Arbor View at Desert Oasis
Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal