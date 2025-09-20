Defense carries No. 4 Shadow Ridge to win over Mojave — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge’s defense shut down Mojave, and the fourth-ranked Mustangs earned a victory Friday night in the 5A Desert League opener.

Mojave High School quarterback RaJahn Butler (4) looks to throw the ball during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge Xavion Cross (4) yells in celebration after a Shadow Ridge touchdown during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge quarterback Isaiah Ruiz (5) runs the ball during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge Trevin Young (29) runs the ball during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge running back Hawkin Ledingham (38) runs the ball during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Mojave High School defensive back Elijah Richard (6) and Shadow Ridge wide receiver Jokai Johnson (17) both jump for a pass during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Mojave High School quarterback RaJahn Butler (4) attempts to run the ball out of the end zone during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Mojave High School offense huddles before a play during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Mojave High School running back Francisco Reinares (2) runs the ball during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge High School Isiah Jones (16) runs the ball into the endzone during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge Isiah Jones (16) returns a kick-off during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge Hawkin Ledingham (38) and Isiah Jones (16) jump in the air in celebration after a Shadow Ridge touchdown during an NIAA Football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s defense paved the way for the Mustangs to win their 5A Desert League opener against visiting Mojave 28-14 on Friday night.

“Nothing’s been easy this year. We got in here and got a win against a good football team,” Shadow Ridge head coach Travis Foster said. “We came away with a win late. I’m just glad we could pull this one out.”

In the first half, the Mustangs (4-1, 1-0), ranked No. 4 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, took advantage of several Mojave mistakes.

Most notably, on its first offensive possession, Shadow Ridge went three-and-out but was awarded a first down on its punt following a roughing-the-kicker penalty. The penalty put Shadow Ridge on its own 46-yard line, and four plays later, the Mustangs had a 7-0 lead on sophomore Isaiah Jones’s 4-yard touchdown run.

Shadow Ridge’s defense came to life late in the second quarter when it began pressuring Mojave quarterback RaJahn Butler behind the line of scrimmage.

On a third down at Mojave’s 40-yard line, Shadow Ridge got to Butler, who scrambled backward to the 30 before throwing an interception to senior Ula Cox. With no one behind Butler, Cox returned it for a touchdown to extend Shadow Ridge’s lead to 14-7 before halftime.

The only blemish on the Mustangs’ defense in the first half was a 75-yard touchdown connection between Butler and junior S’Marion Coleman on the Rattlers’ second play from scrimmage.

“Our defense played really, really well. Other than two plays, I don’t know if they drove on us once,” Foster said. “I’m really proud of the defensive effort today.”

In the second half, Shadow Ridge’s defense continued to dominate, limiting Mojave (1-4, 0-1) to just 84 yards of offense. In total, Mojave managed only 182 yards.

Again, there was just one lapse, as Butler scored on a 32-yard rush. Fortunately for Shadow Ridge, its offense had already added another touchdown — a 31-yard run from junior Xavion Cross — on the prior possession, making the score 21-7 before Mojave closed the gap to 21-14.

As time wound down in the fourth quarter, Shadow Ridge sealed the game when Jones scored his second touchdown of the day on a goal-line run.

Shadow Ridge’s triple-option offense proved successful once again, putting up 235 total yards while not completing a pass.

With a win under its belt in the 5A Desert League, Shadow Ridge now turns its attention to Citrus Ridge (California) in its next game.