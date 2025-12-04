42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Del Sol girls basketball rolls Arbor View, improves to 7-0 — PHOTOS

Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) passes the ball during a high school basketball game between De ...
Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) passes the ball during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) looks to pass the ball during a high school basketball game bet ...
Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) looks to pass the ball during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Del Sol guard Angelina Sandoval (0) goes for a layup during a high school basketball game betwe ...
Del Sol guard Angelina Sandoval (0) goes for a layup during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Arbor View head basketball coach Andrei Martin during a high school basketball game between Del ...
Arbor View head basketball coach Andrei Martin during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Del Sol power forward Morgan White fights for an opening to shoot the ball during a high school ...
Del Sol power forward Morgan White fights for an opening to shoot the ball during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ge Ge Pickens (4) get into a scuffle for the ball during a high school basketball game between ...
Ge Ge Pickens (4) get into a scuffle for the ball during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Del Sol guard Ge Ge Pickens regains her balance during a high school basketball game between De ...
Del Sol guard Ge Ge Pickens regains her balance during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Ge Ge Pickens (4) battle for the ball during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and ...
Ge Ge Pickens (4) battle for the ball during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Del Sol guard Ge Ge Pickens (4) reaches for an open ball during a high school basketball game b ...
Del Sol guard Ge Ge Pickens (4) reaches for an open ball during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) keeps the ball in her possession during a high school basketbal ...
Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) keeps the ball in her possession during a high school basketball game between Del Sol and Arbor View at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
Del Sol guard Ricana Taylor (1) looks to pass the ball during a high school basketball game bet ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Jett Washington poses for a photo with his coach and family after signing his offer letter to p ...
Gorman, Clark football stars sign in National Signing Day
Clark small forward/power forward Devan Christion (35) dunks the ball during the second half of ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Desert Pines guard/forward Mason Robles (5) and Clark small forward/power forward Devan Christi ...
Desert Pines defeats Clark in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Photos By
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2025 - 10:05 pm
 

Ricana Taylor scored 20 points to help lead Del Sol’s girls basketball team to a 72-35 home win over Arbor View on Wednesday night.

Sabrina Stewart and Yaremi Alvarez added 12 points each for the Dragons (7-0).

Del Sol next hosts Legacy at 5 p.m. Monday. Arbor View (2-3) hosts Basic at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES