Del Sol girls basketball rolls Arbor View, improves to 7-0 — PHOTOS
Del Sol’s girls basketball team defeated Arbor View on Wednesday night to improve to 7-0. Here are photos from the game.
Ricana Taylor scored 20 points to help lead Del Sol’s girls basketball team to a 72-35 home win over Arbor View on Wednesday night.
Sabrina Stewart and Yaremi Alvarez added 12 points each for the Dragons (7-0).
Del Sol next hosts Legacy at 5 p.m. Monday. Arbor View (2-3) hosts Basic at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
