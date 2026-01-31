Democracy Prep girls upend Centennial in 5A state title game rematch

Brayana Miles hit the go-ahead free throw in the waning seconds to secure Democracy Prep’s victory over Centennial in a girls basketball game Friday.

Call it what you want: redemption, revenge or just an up-and-coming team making a statement on the road.

Democracy Prep’s girls basketball team accomplished all of that Friday night at Centennial High.

The Blue Knights came up with a steal, made a 3-pointer, got a defensive stop and Brayana Miles hit the go-ahead free throw in the waning seconds to secure a 60-59 victory over the Bulldogs in a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state title game.

“It means a lot knowing we lost to them last year in the state championship,” said Miles, who had a team-high 15 points. “So, we just were focused when we came into the game to get our get-back and show them that last year was luck.”

Centennial led 58-51 after a rebound basket by Nation Williams with 3:11 to play before Democracy Prep (12-6, 5-1 Class 5A Southern League) had a late surge to pull out the victory. Serenity Fox had a rebound basket and completed a three-point play with 1:25 to go to cut the lead to 59-56. Then Ella Smith came up with a steal, pulled up from the left wing in transition and drained the tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds to play.

“That particular kid, she struggled all day,” Democracy Prep coach Julius Barren said. “But the game was on the line and she was ready for the moment and she let it go and that was a huge shot.”

Democracy Prep’s work wasn’t done, as Centennial pounded the ball inside to the 6-foot-2-inch Williams, who had dominated around the basket all night.

The Blue Knights forced a fall-away shot from the left block, and Avery Freeman grabbed the rebound. She fired the ball ahead to Miles who was fouled going in for a layup. Miles made the first of two free throws, and Smith came up with the offensive rebound on the missed second shot to seal the win.

“They didn’t quit,” Barren said of his team. “We’ve been facing adversity all year from our top player tearing her ACL, our gym having a water leak and we don’t even have a gym to practice in. These are the moments that it’s for. They stayed calm, they battled. I’m just proud of them.”

Centennial (15-6, 5-2) scored the game’s first seven points, but that may have been the last time the Bulldogs seemed truly comfortable. The Blue Knights used relentless defensive pressure to force 24 turnovers, including 15 in the first half.

“You’ve got to pressure their guards,” Barren said. “They’re a little down with guards this year, but Nation’s an animal. She’s just a force down there. We tried to rattle the guards and tried to keep her from getting the ball. That was the game plan, just pressure all night.”

Williams was the game’s most dominant force, finishing with 24 points, 24 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.

While Miles is nearly a foot shorter than Williams, she did a little bit of everything to help Democracy Prep pull out the win. Miles had eight rebounds, three assists and five steals.

“She’s our motor,” Barren said. “We played through her. She never gets rattled. She keeps us in every game.”

Fox added 14 points and five rebounds, and Smith had 12 points and five rebounds for the Blue Knights.

Sanai Branch had 15 points for Centennial.