Desert Oasis routs Spring Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis rolled to a road win over Spring Valley in a high school baseball game Thursday. Here are photos from the game.

Desert Oasis’ Ashton Kidd (15), center, and the rest of the dugout walk out to celebrate a home run by teammate Aidan Smith (25) during the baseball game against Spring Valley on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Max Kieffer (6) makes it safely to home plate during the baseball game against Spring Valley on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis pitcher Sebastian Frye’s (3) hat falls down after he follows through on a pitch against Spring Valley during the baseball game on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Ashton Kidd (15) watches from the dugout during the baseball game against Spring Valley on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley infielder Aidan Smith (23) tags out Desert Oasis’ Vincent Perrone (7) during the baseball game on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Desert Oasis dugout watches the baseball game against Spring Valley on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis catcher Landon O’Dell (8) and pitcher Sebastian Frye (3) nearly collide while trying to catch a pop fly during the baseball game against Spring Valley on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley pitcher Damon Koldesko (10) stares down the next Desert Oasis batter during the baseball game on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Roenen Allen (11) makes it safely back to first after trying to steal second as Spring Valley first baseman Jack Rieckmann (9) opens his glove to catch the ball during the baseball game on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Roenen Allen (11) rounds third base on his way home during the baseball game on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis second baseman Jayson Marquez (9) leaps to toss the ball to first base to attempt a putout during the baseball game against Spring Valley on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Paisley-patterned tape covers the neck of a bat on the Oasis Desert side of the baseball game against Spring Valley on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley second baseman Keegan Cushenberry (23) throws toward first as Desert Oasis’ Jayson Marquez (9) sprints to the base during the baseball game on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis batter Aidan Smith (25) swings at a pitch during the baseball game against Spring Valley on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley pitcher Jack Rieckmann (9) throws out a pitch against Desert Oasis in the second inning of the baseball game on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley’s Dylan Foote (3) watches his team in the field during the baseball game against Desert Oasis on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ Roenen Allen (11) slides toward home, earning the first run for the Diamondbacks during the baseball game against Spring Valley High School on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at Spring Valley High School. Desert Oasis won with a final score of 11-0. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Oasis’ baseball team rolled to an 11-0 road win at Spring Valley on Thursday. The game ended after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule after the Diamondbacks scored six runs in the top of the sixth.

Lincoln Guillermo went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Aidan Smith was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run for Desert Oasis (17-9).

Brody Griffith added three RBIs, and Max Kieffer was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Diamondbacks.

Desert Oasis next plays at Bishop Gorman at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Spring Valley (7-15-2) hosts Centennial at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.