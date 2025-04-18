Desert Oasis routs Spring Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis rolled to a road win over Spring Valley in a high school baseball game Thursday. Here are photos from the game.
Desert Oasis’ baseball team rolled to an 11-0 road win at Spring Valley on Thursday. The game ended after six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule after the Diamondbacks scored six runs in the top of the sixth.
Lincoln Guillermo went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Aidan Smith was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run for Desert Oasis (17-9).
Brody Griffith added three RBIs, and Max Kieffer was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Diamondbacks.
Desert Oasis next plays at Bishop Gorman at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Spring Valley (7-15-2) hosts Centennial at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
