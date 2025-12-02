42°F
Nevada Preps

Desert Oasis shuts out Las Vegas High in flag football — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa (5) celebrates her touchdown with Aleia Santos (24) and' Akiko Higa (2 ...
Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa (5) celebrates her touchdown with Aleia Santos (24) and' Akiko Higa (29) during a flag football game against Las Vegas at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Lissette Do (18) breaks up a pass intended for Desert Oasis' Aleia Santo ...
Las Vegas’ Lissette Do (18) breaks up a pass intended for Desert Oasis' Aleia Santos (24) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Madalynn Price (8) runs the ball past Desert Oasis' Kaydence Gerstel-Ric ...
Las Vegas’ Madalynn Price (8) runs the ball past Desert Oasis' Kaydence Gerstel-Richardson (1) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Jordyn Dewitt (50) scores a touchdown past Las Vegas’ Janelle Tu&#039 ...
Desert Oasis' Jordyn Dewitt (50) scores a touchdown past Las Vegas’ Janelle Tu'ufuli (16) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Alexandria Lindaman (2) throws a pass under pressure from Desert Oasis' ...
Las Vegas’ Alexandria Lindaman (2) throws a pass under pressure from Desert Oasis' Hennessey Orellana (15) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Lissette Do (18) reaches to make the catch against Desert Oasis during a flag ...
Las Vegas’ Lissette Do (18) reaches to make the catch against Desert Oasis during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball against Las Vegas’ Karsyn Brinkerhoff ( ...
Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball against Las Vegas’ Karsyn Brinkerhoff (11) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) celebrates a touchdown against Las Vegas during a flag footb ...
Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) celebrates a touchdown against Las Vegas during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Kaydence Gerstel-Richardson (1) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas&#x20 ...
Desert Oasis' Kaydence Gerstel-Richardson (1) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas’ Janelle Tu'ufuli (16) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Jordyn Dewitt (50) runs the ball against Las Vegas during a flag football ga ...
Desert Oasis' Jordyn Dewitt (50) runs the ball against Las Vegas during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Alana Wilbon (11) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas’ Madalynn P ...
Desert Oasis' Alana Wilbon (11) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas’ Madalynn Price (8) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas’ Alexandria Lindaman (2) throws a pass under pressure from Desert Oasis' ...
Las Vegas’ Alexandria Lindaman (2) throws a pass under pressure from Desert Oasis' Anjali Spalding-Hyles (10) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Alana Wilbon (11) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas’ Madalynn ...
Desert Oasis' Alana Wilbon (11) intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas’ Madalynn Price (8) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa (5) gets her flags pulled by Las Vegas during a flag football gam ...
Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa (5) gets her flags pulled by Las Vegas during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Makiah Ball (0) runs the ball under pressure from Las Vegas’ Madalynn ...
Desert Oasis' Makiah Ball (0) runs the ball under pressure from Las Vegas’ Madalynn Price (8) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball as Las Vegas players, including Karsyn Brinker ...
Desert Oasis' Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball as Las Vegas players, including Karsyn Brinkerhoff (11), reach for her flags during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Allie Peralta (14) looks to get around Las Vegas’ Jayla Massey (23) d ...
Desert Oasis' Allie Peralta (14) looks to get around Las Vegas’ Jayla Massey (23) during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa (5) scores a touchdown past Las Vegas’ Jayla Massey during ...
Desert Oasis' Akemi Higa (5) scores a touchdown past Las Vegas’ Jayla Massey during a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
December 1, 2025 - 8:56 pm
 

Akemi Higa threw four touchdown passes and caught a touchdown to help Desert Oasis’ flag football team defeat Las Vegas High 38-0 Monday night at Desert Oasis.

Jordyn DeWitt caught two touchdown passes and added an interception on defense for the Diamondbacks (1-0).

Desert Oasis next hosts Virgin Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Las Vegas (0-1) plays at Bishop Gorman at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

