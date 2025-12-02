Desert Oasis shuts out Las Vegas High in flag football — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis’ flag football team shut out Las Vegas High on Monday night. Quarterback Akemi Higa threw four touchdown passes. Here are photos from the game.
Akemi Higa threw four touchdown passes and caught a touchdown to help Desert Oasis’ flag football team defeat Las Vegas High 38-0 Monday night at Desert Oasis.
Jordyn DeWitt caught two touchdown passes and added an interception on defense for the Diamondbacks (1-0).
Desert Oasis next hosts Virgin Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Las Vegas (0-1) plays at Bishop Gorman at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.