Desert Pines defeats Spring Valley in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Desert Pines claimed a road win against Spring Valley in a boys basketball game. Here are photos from the game.
Damonte Duhart scored 17 points to help lead Desert Pines to a 63-54 road win over Spring Valley in a boys basketball game Friday night.
Joe Brown added 14 points for the Jaguars (3-7, 1-1 Class 5A Southern League), and Tyler Merto scored 12.
Alijah Adem paced Spring Valley (3-8, 0-3) with 19 points, and CJ Joshua scored 17.
Desert Pines next hosts Foothill at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Spring Valley plays at No. 1 Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
