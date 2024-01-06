Desert Pines defeats Spring Valley in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Desert Pines claimed a road win against Spring Valley in a boys basketball game. Here are photos from the game.

Desert Pines forward Damonte Duhart (3) falls to the ground as he fights to keep hold of the ball during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines forward Damonte Duhart (3) fights for the ball to get a rebound during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines forward Damonte Duhart (3) dribbles the ball during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines forward Damonte Duhart (3) reaches for the ball during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines forward Damonte Duhart (3) reaches for the ball during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley point guard Alijah Adem (31) struggles to keep the ball during a game against Desert Pines at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley point guard Jamo Mccall positions himself to shoot the ball into the basket during a game against Desert Pines at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley point guard Alijah Adem (31) looks to pass the ball during a game against Desert Pines at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines forward Damonte Duhart (3) fights for the ball to get a rebound during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines forward Damonte Duhart (3) passes the ball during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley point guard Jamo Mccall (3) dribbles ball as Desert Pines forward Tyler Metro (15) guards him during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines guard Prince Davis (4) dribbles the ball down the court during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert Pines guard Curtis Coleman (2) dribbles the ball as he looks to a teammate during a game at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring Valley point guard Alijah Adem (31) attempts a shot into the basket during a game against Desert Pines at Spring Valley High School on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Damonte Duhart scored 17 points to help lead Desert Pines to a 63-54 road win over Spring Valley in a boys basketball game Friday night.

Joe Brown added 14 points for the Jaguars (3-7, 1-1 Class 5A Southern League), and Tyler Merto scored 12.

Alijah Adem paced Spring Valley (3-8, 0-3) with 19 points, and CJ Joshua scored 17.

Desert Pines next hosts Foothill at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Spring Valley plays at No. 1 Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.