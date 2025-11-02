Doral Academy outlasts Palo Verde for 4A region girls soccer title — PHOTOS

Dasha Rosas scored in double overtime to lift Doral Academy to a win over Palo Verde in the 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game Saturday.

Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco (29) goes for a header against Palo Vede during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Doral Academy forward Sienna Turcos (29) and Palo Vede defense Jade Palma (2) fight for the ball during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco, left, Palo Vede center Sadie Facer, center, and midfield Brooke Bolinger, right, go for a header during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde forwartd Kally Calcaterra, second left, reacts after missing a goal against Doral Academy during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde midfielder Leilani Palma (6) and Doral Academy defence Chloe Mashore (10) go for a header during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde midfielder Leilani Palma (6) gore for a header as Doral Academy defense Chloe Mashore (10) looks on during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde midfielder Brooke Bolinger, right, collides with Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco, left, and midfield Jasmine Pichay, center, during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde midfielder Brooke Bolinger, right, collides with Doral Academy forward Sienna Turco, left, and midfield Jasmine Pichay, center, during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde midfielder Caitlynn Nick (22) drives the ball against Doral Academy defense, including Peyton Hedstrom (14) during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde midfielder Caitlynn Nick (22) kicks the ball ahead of Doral academy midfielder Taylor Nuckoles (15) during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Palo Verde forward Olivia Gastwirth (3) tries to block Doral Academy goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore's view during a corner kick during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Doral Academy forward Sanyi Thompson (5) and Palo Verde midfielder Caitlynn Nick (22) fight for the ball during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Doral Academy defense Jaya Roberts-Smith (2) and Palo Verde forward Madison Miller (5) fight for the ball during a Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer title game at Eldorado High School on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s been three years since Doral Academy’s girls soccer team made their 4A state title game push. What’s a couple overtimes more?

The Dragons outlasted Palo Verde 1-0 Saturday, claiming their first 4A Southern Region crown on striker Dasha Rosas’ double-overtime goal. While both teams will advance to the 4A state playoffs Friday in Reno, the win gives Doral Academy (19-1-2) some hardware and momentum before heading up north.

“I hit it with my weak foot, hoping it would go in,” Rosas said of her goal. “It was one of the happiest moments, because I got to celebrate with my teammates. … I’m just really proud of us for how far we’ve come.”

It felt like a battle of attrition Saturday at Eldorado High School. Both teams weathered fatigue before Rosas found the back of the net to break the scoreless stalemate. The ball bounced past the outstretched arms of diving goalkeeper Taylor Bringhurst of the Panthers (15-4-1), as the Dragons crowded around Rosas in celebration.

For a small Doral Academy squad — the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League — which only had three subs available off the bench, the game-winning goal was cathartic.

“When that went in, and these girls finally got what they deserved … I just hit my knees,” Dragons coach Kurt Divich said. “At last, these girls finally are gonna get the chance to hold a trophy up, go to state and maybe win that thing there.”

Doral Academy’s best shot to win the game in regulation came when leading scorer Sienna Turco — back at full strength after missing back-to-back seasons with ACL tears — lined up for a penalty kick in stoppage time.

Turco’s attempt bounced a bit short and ended up in Bringhurst’s arms before officials signaled the end of the second half. The Dragons had a couple of clean looks in the first overtime period, but shots by Chloe Mashore and Rosas missed the mark.

Doral Academy will return to the state playoffs — which begin Friday at Hug High School in Reno — as the top Southern seed to face Manogue, the No. 2 seed from the Northern region. Palo Verde, which was the No. 1 seed from the Sky League, will play Galena in the opening semifinal round.

“We have to just be the team that wants it more,” Divich said. “It’s a culture of never giving up, and they won’t let each other do it on the field. If somebody slacks off for a second, you’ll hear someone. We’re blessed with leadership with this group.”