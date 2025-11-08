Doral Academy tops Galena to win 1st 4A girls soccer state title — PHOTOS

Sienna Turco scored three goals and Doral Academy’s girls soccer team defeated Galena to win the 4A girls soccer state title Saturday at Hug High.

Doral Academy Red Rock’s Kenadie Mashore makes a save while taking on Galena during the NIAA 4A state championship game at Hug High in Sparks on Nov. 8, 2025. (Jason Bean for the Las Vegas Review Journal)

Doral Academy Red Rock’s Sanyi Thompson scores a goal while taking on Galena during the NIAA 4A state championship game at Hug High in Sparks on Nov. 8, 2025. (Jason Bean for the Las Vegas Review Journal)

Doral Academy Red Rock girls soccer team celebrates after defeating Galena to win the NIAA 4A state championship game at Hug High in Sparks on Nov. 8, 2025. (Jason Bean for the Las Vegas Review Journal)

Doral Academy Red Rock’s Kenadie Mashore, middle, and Gianna Davis, left, celebrate after defeating Galena to win the NIAA 4A state championship game at Hug High in Sparks on Nov. 8, 2025. (Jason Bean for the Las Vegas Review Journal)

SPARKS — The Doral Academy girls soccer team got its storybook ending Saturday.

The Dragons watched a two-goal lead evaporate in the second half, only to score in stoppage time. That led to Doral Academy earning the 4A state title with a 4-3 win over Northern power Galena at Hug High.

The state championship was the Dragons’ first in girls soccer.

“We had to overcome a little fear factor,” fourth-year Doral Academy coach Kurt Divich said. “We had to overcome the fear of playing Galena. They blew out a Palo Verde team in the semifinals that we had to go to overtime to beat last week. … I had to sit the girls down last night and talk about that we can’t let another team’s outcome determine our future.”

Dragons senior standout Sienna Turco made sure her team came out on top. She scored three goals Saturday, including the game-winner with only minutes remaining. Turco headed a corner kick from sophomore Chloe Mashore for the decisive goal.

Turco’s heroics were needed after Galena, the Northern Region champion, tied the game after a furious comeback. Nyah Stallings scored in the 67th and 74th minutes to erase a 3-1 Doral Academy lead.

The two teams were tied 1-1 at halftime. Then the Dragons got a corner kick a minute into the second half and Turco headed Mashore’s feed in front of the far post.

Turco, who missed the last two seasons with ACL injuries, scored again to put Doral Academy ahead 3-1. She got the ball deep in the Galena box and knocked the ball off the far post and into the net.

“I was going to cross it,” Turco said. “But I saw the goalkeeper take a step out and I just thought, ‘I’m going to shoot it.’ It just slipped in and found the net. … On the headers, Chloe was hitting them perfectly. I was lucky to get a head on them.”

Galena struck first 16 minutes into the game when Kennedy Hartley scored on a penalty kick. But the Dragons dominated possession late in the first half. They cashed in when senior forward Sanyi Thompson ran down a pass through the middle of the Galena defense and drilled a shot past goalkeeper Keira Dean.

Dean also stopped two Doral Academy breakaways in the final minutes of the first half.

Dragons captain and goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore learned she was named the 4A Southern Region player of the year after the game.

“This feeling is pretty awesome right now. It shows all the hard work has paid off,” Mashore said. “I’m so glad to be on a team with a bunch of girls who wanted to win as much as I did. We all had the same goal. We wanted to win.”