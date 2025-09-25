Dual-threat QB has No. 5 Las Vegas High off to 5-0 start

Quarterback Tanner Vibabul has played a key role in helping Las Vegas High to a 5-0 start. The Wildcats will host Green Valley on Friday to begin league play.

Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (8) scrambles past Palo Verde's X'Zavier McZeal (14) in the first half during a boys 5A high school football game on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (8) scrambles past Palo Verde's Kyle Johnson (8) in the first half during a boys 5A high school football game on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 at Palo Verde High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas High quarterback Tanner Vibabul can get the Wildcats back into any game with a big throw.

Or he can break off a long run. That’s why he’s among the valley’s best quarterbacks.

Vibabul’s play has helped Las Vegas to a strong start. The Wildcats are No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings with a 5-0 record at the midway point of their season.

This week brings a tougher test, as Las Vegas opens 5A Mountain League play by hosting No. 8 Green Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It feels great,” Vibabul said of the 5-0 start. “It’s huge for us to try to go 1-0 every week and make the most of each day. It’s not what we’ve done, but what we’re doing right now to keep it going in that direction.”

Vibabul, a senior, has thrown for 943 yards and 15 touchdowns, and leads Las Vegas with 428 rushing yards and has added four rushing scores.

The Wildcats are a contender for the 5A Southern Region playoffs with Vibabul’s dynamic play, emerging standout skill position players and experienced defense under second-year coach and Las Vegas High alumnus Jose Cerriteno.

“We want to really work hard and give ourselves a chance to have success. That’s really it,” Cerriteno said. “We can live with that and what that looks like for us (to) give our best effort, be grateful for every opportunity, come out and just try to maximize the most out of each day.”

‘Have some resilience’

That’s what happened in what turned into a gut-check moment against Mayfair (California) on Sept. 6 in California. Las Vegas trailed 23-6 late in the second quarter, when Vibabul threw a touchdown pass on a two-minute drill before halftime to cut into the deficit.

The Wildcats carried that momentum into the second half, outscoring Mayfair 21-6 in the third quarter and holding on for a 34-29 win.

“Everyone talks about it, and you want to see that in our kids,” Cerriteno said. “For us, that’s exactly what we’ve seen with our kids, have some resilience. Not just talk about it, but go ahead and show it.”

Vibabul threw three touchdowns to help Las Vegas complete the comeback. Cerriteno, as a defensive-minded coach, said he understands the stress defenses can face when facing a dual-threat quarterback.

The coach added that Vibabul’s strengths aren’t just from his talent on the field, but also his commitment to watch film and work with assistant coaches on the game plan.

“When your best players are your hardest workers, that just makes for a better team,” Cerriteno said. “We can coach Tanner just as hard as the next guy, and the kids understand that if you can coach your best player really hard, then it really sets the standard and tone for the rest of the team.”

Vibabul, who also stars on the school’s baseball team, had a breakout junior campaign in 2024. He threw for 1,827 yards and 25 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns to help Las Vegas improve from a 2-8 record in 2023 to 7-4.

“Early on, when I was playing, I was just trying to be an athlete,” Vibabul said. “Now, I’m trying to work on my passing and trust my receivers as much as I can. I know I can always let my athleticism take over, but I want to work on things I’m not so good at and improve as much as I can.”

‘Real committed’

Vibabul isn’t doing it alone. Freshman Steven Bullock has stepped up at running back and has five rushing touchdowns, and junior Dasean Deayon has nine touchdown catches. The defense has six interceptions and has forced five fumbles.

“We’re real committed this year,” Vibabul said. “We know we got to give our best each and every day and not take anything for granted. It’s been huge for us to be bought in because we know we got coaches that are going to lead us in the right way.”

Arbor View is the top team in the Mountain League, and Las Vegas and Green Valley appear to be next in line. There won’t be an easy game with Desert Pines, Canyon Springs and Legacy also in the league.

“It’s just focusing on the process,” Cerriteno said. “We don’t necessarily focus on the outcomes. It’s making sure that we’re giving ourselves a chance to have success. Nothing’s guaranteed on Friday nights, every team is competitive, every team is well coached, and our goal is to be prepared on a Friday night.”

