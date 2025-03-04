53°F
Durango outlasts Legacy in 4A baseball game — PHOTOS

Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) gets tagged out by Legacy's Easton Lake (15) during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's Aiden Farrell (4) passes the ball to Kysyn Kauahipaula (24) to get out Legacy's Tyson Lake (10) during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game against Legacy at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Legacy's Tyson Lake (10) dives around the glove of Durango's Jayden Shuford (17) before reaching home plate to score a run during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's center fielder Carson Crosby (23) jumps back to first base under pressure from Legacy's Tyson Lake (10) during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Legacy players celebrate a run by Bomani Satterfield (1) during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango center fielder Carson Crosby (23) runs to first base against Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) scores a run against Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Legacy's Bomani Satterfield (1) scores a run during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Legacy's Bringham Stosich (16) reaches to catch the ball to tag out Durango's Carson Crosby (23) during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's Rocco Germano (13) rounds third base to score a run against Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango center fielder Carson Crosby (23) catches a fly ball from Legacy's Easton Lake (15) during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's Teagan Payne (3) pitches to Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) steals second base against Legacy's Bringham Stosich (16) during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Legacy's Tyler Stosich (11) throws to first base during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's Alexander Mercurius (7) runs after hitting the ball against Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's Chris Turner (6) celebrates a play against Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Legacy's Colby Stanton (9) runs for home to score a run during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Durango's Aiden Farrell (4) pitches to Legacy during a baseball game at Durango High School on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2025 - 7:18 pm
 

Durango’s baseball team, the defending Class 4A state champions, defeated Legacy 12-10 at home Monday.

Jayden Shuford and Carson Crosby each recorded three RBIs for the Trailblazers (1-1).

Durango next hosts Clark at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Legacy (0-4) plays at Green Valley at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

