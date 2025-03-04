Durango outlasts Legacy in 4A baseball game — PHOTOS
Durango defeated Legacy at home in a high school baseball game Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Durango’s baseball team, the defending Class 4A state champions, defeated Legacy 12-10 at home Monday.
Jayden Shuford and Carson Crosby each recorded three RBIs for the Trailblazers (1-1).
Durango next hosts Clark at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Legacy (0-4) plays at Green Valley at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
